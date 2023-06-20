How Bradley Beal Fits With The Suns And The Questions That Remain For Phoenix

When reports of Bradley Beal’s murky future with the Washington Wizards swelled, teams like the Miami Heat, Milwaukee Bucks, New York Knicks, and Sacramento Kings were all linked as potential suitors for the three-time All-Star. Then, on Saturday, another face was introduced to the festivities: the Phoenix Suns.

A day later, Phoenix and Washington were finalizing a deal that would send Beal to the desert in exchange for Chris Paul, Landry Shamet, a slew of second-rounders and multiple pick swaps. Beal’s acquisition marks the second star to join Phoenix via trade since the arrival of new owner Mat Ishbia, who made waves in February when the Suns landed Kevin Durant. After emerging as title hopefuls in 2020-21 and 2021-22 by way of a harmonic starting five, led by Paul and Devin Booker and a cast of excellent role players, the Suns have eschewed that ethos and pivoted to a top-heavy identity fully defined by their stars.

Paul and former head coach Monty Williams, two pillars of Phoenix’s turnaround, are gone. This is a new era for the Suns. Booker and Durant are the figureheads, as is now Beal, a divisive, albeit ultra-talented player, who spent his first 11 seasons with the Wizards. Stars always drive winning and Phoenix is overwhelmingly banking on that philosophy proving true. Durant and Booker are All-NBA superstars. Beal is a complementary third star. The rest of the roster is unknown and will be largely composed of role players on small deals fighting for minutes to punctuate the rotation.

Much of the divisiveness surrounding Beal involves his contract. He’s owed $208 million over the next four years. Only six players — LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic — will make more than him in 2023-24. The company his contract keeps does not align with Beal’s game, but that does not preclude him from being very good in his own right. The haggling over his salary and Washington’s listlessness has distorted evaluations of his game. Beal will absolutely amplify Phoenix, particularly as he shifts from an under-qualified primary option to a platonic tertiary option alongside Booker and Durant.

While the Wizards’ incongruent roster slogged through a 35-47 campaign last year, Beal was doing a whole lot of excellent things offensively, averaging 23.2 points (59.3 percent true shooting) and 5.4 assists (2.9 turnovers). He netted a career-high 55.4 percent of his twos (82nd percentile among combo guards). He ranked top 10 in points derived from drives per game. He converted 72 percent of his attempts at the rim (94th percentile) and generated 31 percent of his shots there (72nd percentile).

The former Florida Gator entered the NBA billed as a dynamite off-ball shooter, but has built himself into one of the league’s premier slashers. He is explosive, powerfully yet carefully discards defenders downhill, and touts the body control to spiral around help for finishes inside from a variety of angles. His blend of interior pressure and efficiency will help diversify the Suns’ offense, which has ranked 30th in rim frequency the past three years. During the 2022-23 playoffs, they were also dead last at 19 percent. An over-reliance on tough shot-making sunk their offense against the Denver Nuggets. Beal could help alleviate some of that and enable Durant to be the mid-post, off-ball scorer he’s optimized as rather than the overextended initiator Phoenix’s previous roster construction required.

There’s been some talk about redundancy between Booker and Beal offensively, but the Suns would’ve benefited from duplicating Booker last season. His driving and finishing were critical and scarce across the rotation; they needed more of it after reshaping the roster. Although Booker is not a Beal clone, he instills some necessary similarities, particularly around the hoop and off the bounce.

According to Sports Info Solutions, Beal ranked 16th in advantages created per 100 possessions, just behind Durant (12th) and Booker (13th). He’s adept producing shots at the rim and tilting the defense from a standstill. Phoenix welcomes that. The offense will be better for it.

For all the periods Beal operated on the ball, however, he’s a rather proficient off-ball scorer, comfortable flowing through pindowns, snagging handoffs, darting backdoor, and spraying spot-up triples. There’s no basis for what new head coach Frank Vogel’s offensive schematics will look like with this particular group, but Beal will not infringe upon Booker and Durant. He can slide into the background and be selective in his on-ball endeavors when the starting unit is all on the floor together.