LAUNFD Beats Top Prospects & Jordan Crawford In Next Step For Fourth Drew League Championship

Team LAUNFD features a hodgepodge of former and current NBA players, Marcus Williams and Taj Gibson, and Bobby Brown of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA). But they play well together and they just got one step closer to their fourth consecutive Drew League championship by beating the Top Prospects team with Jordan Crawford.

The game was up-and-down with Crawford leading the Top Prospects in the first half. But LAUNFD turned it up in the second half, including this ridiculous dunk on the mini-break that we have to show you from two different angles.

Last year’s Drew League MVP, Bobby Brown, started hitting from the outside in the second half for LAUNFD, and combined with Gibson and Marcus Williams’ shooting they’re another step closer to winning a fourth consecutive Drew League championship.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Do you think LAUNFD will capture their fourth consecutive Drew League championship?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @countcenci.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.