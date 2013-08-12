LAUNFD Beats Top Prospects & Jordan Crawford In Next Step For Fourth Drew League Championship

#Bobby Brown
08.12.13 5 years ago

Team LAUNFD features a hodgepodge of former and current NBA players, Marcus Williams and Taj Gibson, and Bobby Brown of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA). But they play well together and they just got one step closer to their fourth consecutive Drew League championship by beating the Top Prospects team with Jordan Crawford.

The game was up-and-down with Crawford leading the Top Prospects in the first half. But LAUNFD turned it up in the second half, including this ridiculous dunk on the mini-break that we have to show you from two different angles.

Last year’s Drew League MVP, Bobby Brown, started hitting from the outside in the second half for LAUNFD, and combined with Gibson and Marcus Williams’ shooting they’re another step closer to winning a fourth consecutive Drew League championship.

Do you think LAUNFD will capture their fourth consecutive Drew League championship?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @countcenci.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Bobby Brown
TAGSbobby brownDimeMagDrew LeagueJORDAN CRAWFORDMarcus WilliamsTaj Gibson

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP