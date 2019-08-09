Getty Image

Team USA continues to ramp up for the FIBA World Cup of Basketball next month in China. As the two-time defending World Cup champs, the Americans will enter the tournament as the prohibitive favorites to take home the cup once again this summer.

Still, this particular version of USA Basketball has suffered from a noticeable lack of star power. Some of the NBA’s biggest names have withdrawn from competition for one of the previously-coveted roster spots, citing various reasons related to health, rest, and prior engagements.

If that’s left you wondering just exactly who’s left to suit up for the World Cup, then you’re not alone. But never fear: the U.S. will field a team that will still be favored against the rest of the world. On Friday, you’ll get a glimpse of that during the Blue-White Exhibition in Las Vegas.