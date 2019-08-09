Team USA Announced The Rosters For Their Blue-White Exhibition Game In Las Vegas

08.09.19 3 hours ago

Getty Image

Team USA continues to ramp up for the FIBA World Cup of Basketball next month in China. As the two-time defending World Cup champs, the Americans will enter the tournament as the prohibitive favorites to take home the cup once again this summer.

Still, this particular version of USA Basketball has suffered from a noticeable lack of star power. Some of the NBA’s biggest names have withdrawn from competition for one of the previously-coveted roster spots, citing various reasons related to health, rest, and prior engagements.

If that’s left you wondering just exactly who’s left to suit up for the World Cup, then you’re not alone. But never fear: the U.S. will field a team that will still be favored against the rest of the world. On Friday, you’ll get a glimpse of that during the Blue-White Exhibition in Las Vegas.

Around The Web

TOPICS#USA Basketball
TAGS2019 FIBA World CupTEAM USAUSA BASKETBALL
People's Party iTunes

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.06.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

08.06.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.05.19 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: BEA1991, Angie McMahon, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: BEA1991, Angie McMahon, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.30.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

07.30.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP