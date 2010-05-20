Terrence Jones signs with Kentucky, snubs Washington

The most controversial college basketball recruiting saga of 2010 is over, at least in terms of determining a winner and a loser.
Terrence Jones, the 6-9 All-American guard/forward who made headlines when he verbally committed to Washington a couple weeks ago before almost immediately re-opening his recruiting to consider Kentucky, has in fact signed a letter-of-intent with John Calipari and the Wildcats. From the Seattle Times:
On the last day of the signing period for the 2010 class, Portland basketball standout Terrence Jones ended a long and unusual courtship with the Huskies on Wednesday night when he reneged on a verbal committed and signed recruiting papers to play at Kentucky next season.
The Louisville (Ky.) Courier-Journal reported that Jones signed a national letter of intent. The Wildcats have not made an announcement.
Losing the 6-foot-9 forward and two-time Oregon Class 5A Player of the Year at Jefferson High is another major recruiting defeat for UW.
Five-star prospect Enes Kanter, who verbally committed to the Huskies last November, backed away from Washington and signed with Kentucky.
Jones committed to UW on April 30 at a news conference at his high school, but spent the next 20 days making sure it was the correct decision, according to his advisers.
His mother Linda Maisha-Jones said he visited Seattle on Tuesday and spoke with coach Lorenzo Romar.
Jones said he wanted to play for Romar, remain close to home and reunite with former teammate Terrence Ross, a UW signee.
Kentucky’s attraction, however, overcame everything else. Securing Jones to a recruiting group that had been ranked No. 2 in the country by Rivals.com softens the blow of losing five players, including All-American freshman John Wall.
So UK is stacked again with a ton of freshmen talent. Will Brandon Knight, Doron Lamb, Stacey Poole, Kanter and Jones be enough to finally get Coach Cal over the hump to win his first national championship?
I’m a huge Gator fan (I go to school here), so I don’t know if I’m disgusted or jealous of Calapari’s recruiting techniques. Billy D (similar to Coach K and others) recruits players for the long haul, while Calapari recruits for the one-and-dones.
Calapari’s resume proves he is a slimeball who won’t let those pesky recruiting rules get in his way. How many wins has he forfeited due to recruiting violations? Then again, I think I’m just jealous that Billy D won’t recruit the fucking BEASTS that Calapari will. I’m tired of seeing these weak-ass white boys jack up threes all the time, Billy, damn…
@Jeremiah — At least you can take solace in knowing Donovan has 2 national championships to Calipari’s zero. Maybe his way is the best way.
Great point Austin. Sometimes I lose sight of the accomplishments that Billy has brought to the Gator basketball program.
It’s just frustrating going to Gator games now and watching how soft they’ve become. I need to stop being jealous of the Kentucky & Calapari NBA factory and appreciate my squad (Although this last Gator bball team was the most frustrating team I’ve ever yelled at. Worse than the Matt Walsh and Anthony Roberson days. Thank Allah that Dan Werner is gone.)
And Florida will forever own UK in football.
Was it just me or was Dan Werner at Florida for like 7 years? He was one of those Toby Bailey types that seems to be in college for a decade.
Kentucky football’s proudest moment this decade came when they concussed the shit out of Tim Tebow. Besides that, Kentucky hasn’t done much with the pig skin.
And yeah, Dan has been here for a while. I’ve grown tired of hating on him though. Four years of Werner bashing got old. Although Dan had his rough moments (double-pump-faking a potentially game-winning shot with 1 second to go only to pass it off as time expires, blowing countless layups, refusing to dunk due to his overwhelming fear of being crammed by the rim again), he always excelled at diving out of bounds for loose balls. Unfortunately it was usually his own turnover that he was chasing.
Sorry for the bitter hate Dan, we’ll miss you!
And those championships really got him some top notch recruits huh Austin? Nobody was drooling over those 4 guys before they stepped foot on the Florida campus. They were a special group of guys that got something done. Quit hating on Cal because he can recruit, especially you Austin. It’s starting to show haha
I’m not hating on Calipari, but facts are facts: Donovan has the rings, Cal doesn’t. As far as recruits Donovan landed post-championship — this is just going off the top of my head — but Florida got Marreese Speights, Nick Calathes, Chandler Parsons, Jai Lucas, Alex Tyus, Eloy Vargas and Kenny Boynton to commit when they were all 4-5 star recruits. Plus Florida got 2010 All-American Patric Young, 2011 star Brad Beal, and they had Austin Rivers before he de-committed.
It’ll only take for one or two of Calipari’s recruits to stay more than a season (like t.jones and lamb) before they’ll seriously get a look at a nat’l title….you have to mix and match your mcdonalds AA with 3-4star caliber players; you can’t have 4 freshmen starting every year and expect a championsip, it just wont happen.
Bottom line Cal is a cold hearted no ethics having guy, Jones chose Washington that was the end, then for him to talk him out of it where is the coaches code of ethics. The crazy thing is at a coaches covention he will smile in Romar’s face like everything is cool. Cold Blooded. And no im not a Washington fan or any team in the SEC i just know a grimmy guy when i see one.
Karma is the will be the weight to tip the scale against Calipari. The man is outright immoral. As long as he keep doing what he does, he’ll always be hunting for his first national title that will never come.
Of course the phone call Calipari made was never mentioned… Coach Cal is a douche
Sorry post 11 but Jones called Coach Cal after he hastily chose the UW hat.
Cool story, DIME
WOW, this kid really stuck it to the University of Washington and Lorenzo Romar. Not only did he verbally commit to them, but he dragged out the signing until the last day of the signing period and then didn’t sign with them. Now washington doesn’t even have a chance to get another player. WOW. This kid really put the boots to UW. Didn’t Calipari also steal Enes Kanter for UW. Kanter verbally committed to UW but Calipari didn’t care, he kept recruiting him. Kanter gave in to Calipari’s full court press much like Jones. I feel bad for you UW. I don’t think things were done properly at all.
Guy’s It’s like a cross over dribble. You curl one way and the defender thinks thats where you are going then you dribble the other way. Jones froze the Lorenzo Romar and The University of Washington. They never looked for another player because they thought they had Jones then he Signs with Kentucky on the last day. This is getting out of control. These kids are receiving scholarships to attend some of the best schools in the country and this is the respect that they show them. Not only did he spit on the scholarship but he also left the University 1 player short by letting them know on the last day.
Noone hates you if you actually suck as a team…so when everyone is pouring on the hatorade, that means only one thing…WE’RE BACK!!!!! GO BIG BLUE!!!!
@16 I think you guys will have a solid team. Jones is a solid player. I wish he’d come here (UW) but I also wish him the best…
But honestly, how could you not want to be a part of this: [www.youtube.com]
@16
Yeah you guys are so back, just like last year, youll get bounced late in the tourney, and have another recruiting scandal after half your rotation leaves again. Dont get too attached to those wins, either. Youll be forfeiting them soon enough. Coach Calipari may be an awesome (if horrendously unethical) recruitor, but hes a terrible in game coach. Losing the championship after being ahead by nine with two minutes left? Not full court pressing WV when their THREE has to bring the ball up and you have the most athletic team in the country? Constantly fighting with your top players (publicly)? Hope those kids that bailed on UW enjoy ncaa sanctions.
I think T. Jones did what he thought best for him. Sometimes things don’t go according to your plan. So we should appreciate him and hope that Kentucky will give a fight for the title this season.