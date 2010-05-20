Terrence Jones signs with Kentucky, snubs Washington

The most controversial college basketball recruiting saga of 2010 is over, at least in terms of determining a winner and a loser.

Terrence Jones, the 6-9 All-American guard/forward who made headlines when he verbally committed to Washington a couple weeks ago before almost immediately re-opening his recruiting to consider Kentucky, has in fact signed a letter-of-intent with John Calipari and the Wildcats. From the Seattle Times:

On the last day of the signing period for the 2010 class, Portland basketball standout Terrence Jones ended a long and unusual courtship with the Huskies on Wednesday night when he reneged on a verbal committed and signed recruiting papers to play at Kentucky next season. The Louisville (Ky.) Courier-Journal reported that Jones signed a national letter of intent. The Wildcats have not made an announcement. Losing the 6-foot-9 forward and two-time Oregon Class 5A Player of the Year at Jefferson High is another major recruiting defeat for UW. Five-star prospect Enes Kanter, who verbally committed to the Huskies last November, backed away from Washington and signed with Kentucky. Jones committed to UW on April 30 at a news conference at his high school, but spent the next 20 days making sure it was the correct decision, according to his advisers. His mother Linda Maisha-Jones said he visited Seattle on Tuesday and spoke with coach Lorenzo Romar. Jones said he wanted to play for Romar, remain close to home and reunite with former teammate Terrence Ross, a UW signee. Kentucky’s attraction, however, overcame everything else. Securing Jones to a recruiting group that had been ranked No. 2 in the country by Rivals.com softens the blow of losing five players, including All-American freshman John Wall.

So UK is stacked again with a ton of freshmen talent. Will Brandon Knight, Doron Lamb, Stacey Poole, Kanter and Jones be enough to finally get Coach Cal over the hump to win his first national championship?