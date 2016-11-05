Toronto Raptors swingman Terrence Ross had an explosive first half on Friday night, and one particular play stood out above the rest. The talented scorer curled around and through the defense of the Miami Heat and, after drawing a foul, Ross was able to (somehow) finish a lay-up without looking at the basket in any way.

All told, Ross finished with 16 points on 6 for 11 shooting (and 3 for 5 from three-point range) prior to the halftime break for the Raptors, and he was arguably the biggest reason that Toronto claimed a 52-46 lead after 24 minutes of game action. It might not have been a pure example of skill over luck given the lack of vision, but Ross had himself a half of basketball and this was a memorable bucket.