Terrence Ross Somehow Finished This Crazy No-Look Layup Facing Away From The Rim

#Miami Heat
11.04.16 1 year ago

Toronto Raptors swingman Terrence Ross had an explosive first half on Friday night, and one particular play stood out above the rest. The talented scorer curled around and through the defense of the Miami Heat and, after drawing a foul, Ross was able to (somehow) finish a lay-up without looking at the basket in any way.

All told, Ross finished with 16 points on 6 for 11 shooting (and 3 for 5 from three-point range) prior to the halftime break for the Raptors, and he was arguably the biggest reason that Toronto claimed a 52-46 lead after 24 minutes of game action. It might not have been a pure example of skill over luck given the lack of vision, but Ross had himself a half of basketball and this was a memorable bucket.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Miami Heat
TAGSMIAMI HEATTERRENCE ROSSTORONTO RAPTORS

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP