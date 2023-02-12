terrence ross
Getty Image
DimeMag

Report: Terrence Ross Will Join The Suns Once The Magic Finalize His Contract Buyout

For the first time since the 2016-17 NBA season, Terrence Ross will suit up for someone other than the Orlando Magic. Ross, the veteran swingman who has provided instant offense off the bench in Orlando for years, agreed to a buyout with the team on the heels of the 2023 NBA trade deadline.

As a result, Ross will be able to hit the free agent market, although he is not going to be available for long. Multiple reports indicated that the Dallas Mavericks were the frontrunners to acquire the 32-year-old wing. But in the early hours of Sunday morning, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported that Ross, following a push by high-ranking members of the organization, will change course and join the Phoenix Suns.

It’s been a busy couple of days for the Suns, which pulled off a high-profile move to acquire Kevin Durant and TJ Warren for Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, and some picks. While Ross is not able to bring all the things that Bridges and Johnson brought to the team, he should be able to provide a little more depth and scoring on the wings for a team that could use it. On the year, Ross is averaging eight points in 22.5 minutes per game and is knocking down 38.1 percent of his attempts from three, his best mark in four seasons.

