One of NBA Twitter’s favorite pastimes is finding old tweets from NBA players from before they were in the league or before Twitter was a real thing. There are some incredibly entertaining posts from young players before they became walking and talking brands on social media, with Kevin Durant having the most eclectic backlog of tweets of anyone — from Scarlett Johansson’s bathwater to watching the History Channel in the club.

However, there are few NBA player tweets that are as legendary as Terry Rozier wondering aloud why Osama bin Laden decided to be a terrorist instead of hooping because, as Rozier put it (one assumes after seeing a photo), bin Laden was “tall as hell.” Every year on May 1, that tweet from 2011 resurfaces on the anniversary of Rozier pressing send, but on this particular May 1, Rozier saw all of the sudden flurry of activity in his notifications tab and decided to join in the fun.

As Rozier notes, he has no idea what he was doing at the time or why this thought popped into his head, but notes he was “dead ass curious.”

Don’t know where I was or what I was doin when I tweeted this but happy anniversary..I was dead ass curious 😂 — Terry Rozier (@T_Rozzay3) May 1, 2023

Whatever high school Terry was doing at the time, his curiosity created an all-time NBA tweet, years before he ever even got to the league.