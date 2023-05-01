terry rozier
Getty Image
DimeMag

Terry Rozier On His Legendary ‘Osama Shouldve Hooped’ Tweet: I Was Dead Ass Curious

One of NBA Twitter’s favorite pastimes is finding old tweets from NBA players from before they were in the league or before Twitter was a real thing. There are some incredibly entertaining posts from young players before they became walking and talking brands on social media, with Kevin Durant having the most eclectic backlog of tweets of anyone — from Scarlett Johansson’s bathwater to watching the History Channel in the club.

However, there are few NBA player tweets that are as legendary as Terry Rozier wondering aloud why Osama bin Laden decided to be a terrorist instead of hooping because, as Rozier put it (one assumes after seeing a photo), bin Laden was “tall as hell.” Every year on May 1, that tweet from 2011 resurfaces on the anniversary of Rozier pressing send, but on this particular May 1, Rozier saw all of the sudden flurry of activity in his notifications tab and decided to join in the fun.

As Rozier notes, he has no idea what he was doing at the time or why this thought popped into his head, but notes he was “dead ass curious.”

Whatever high school Terry was doing at the time, his curiosity created an all-time NBA tweet, years before he ever even got to the league.

Listen To This
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
The Best Vinyl Releases Of April 2023
by: Uproxx authors
Steven Hyden’s Favorite Music Of April 2023
by: Uproxx authors
×