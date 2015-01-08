Tests Reveal Deron Williams Has Fractured Rib; Out Indefinitely

The injury Deron Williams suffered against the Miami Heat on Sunday has turned out to be much more than minor. After feeling additional pain early in the Brooklyn Nets’ loss to the Boston Celtics last night and undergoing further testing today, Williams was diagnosed with a fractured rib and is out indefinitely.

Deron Williams is out for an indefinite period of time with a cartilage fracture in his 12th rib. — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) January 8, 2015

It is his left 12th rib, and the Nets will re-assess his status in one week. Obviously not good news for the Nets. — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) January 8, 2015

Williams played just four minutes against Boston before leaving the game for good having aggravated his sore side. He originally sustained the injury versus Miami on Sunday, and sat out of Brooklyn’s loss to the Dallas Mavericks the following day as a precaution.

The Nets were either playing coy or genuinely unaware of the potential nature of Williams’ injury during today’s practice:

#Nets say Deron Williams went for "tests," but won't say what kind. Lionel Hollins said he has to reign in minutes for Jack and Johnson. — Brian Lewis (@NYPost_Lewis) January 8, 2015

Despite Williams’ struggles to live up to offseason boasts of a bounce back campaign in 2014-2015, this is obviously still a blow for Brooklyn. Lionel Hollins’ team had won six of its past seven games before the loss to the Heat, positioning itself well in the Eastern Conference playoff race. But the Nets have lost three straight since, falling to just one game ahead of Miami for eighth-place.

Counting last night’s setback, Brooklyn is 2-2 without Williams this season. Jarrett Jack is a capable backup, but the problem becomes what happens when he goes to the bench. Injuries to starters are never just about the player replacing them, but the deep reserves behind the newly inserted starter, too.

Can journeyman ably Darius Morris fill-in while Williams is out a couple weeks at least? That’s the major question here.

Either way, this further complicates matters of a strange season for the Nets.

