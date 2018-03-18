Texas A+M Finished Off A 17-Point Comeback To Beat DePaul On A Late Chennedy Carter Three

#NCAA Tournament
03.18.18 1 hour ago

ESPN

The NCAA Women’s Tournament delivered some heroics and high drama on Sunday afternoon when Texas A+M completed in a massive comeback against DePaul to advance to the Sweet 16.

The Aggies trailed the Blue Demons by as many as 17, in a game that looked for all the world like it was going to go DePaul’s way. However, A&M got back on track with a furious fourth quarter comeback, beating DePaul 27-16 in the final quarter to earn an 80-79 victory and a trip to the second weekend.

Chennedy Carter was the hero for the Aggies, putting up an incredible 37-point performance in the comeback win including the game-winning bucket. After DePaul missed a shot in the closing seconds to take a two-possession lead, Carter brought the ball up the floor, weaving through the defense before hitting a nasty between-the-legs crossover at the top of the key to create some space to sidestep to the left for the game-winning three-pointer with just seconds to play.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NCAA Tournament
TAGSNCAA TournamentNCAA Women's Basketball

The RX

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 3 days ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 2 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 2 weeks ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 2 weeks ago 12 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP