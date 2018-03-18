ESPN

The NCAA Women’s Tournament delivered some heroics and high drama on Sunday afternoon when Texas A+M completed in a massive comeback against DePaul to advance to the Sweet 16.

The Aggies trailed the Blue Demons by as many as 17, in a game that looked for all the world like it was going to go DePaul’s way. However, A&M got back on track with a furious fourth quarter comeback, beating DePaul 27-16 in the final quarter to earn an 80-79 victory and a trip to the second weekend.

Chennedy Carter was the hero for the Aggies, putting up an incredible 37-point performance in the comeback win including the game-winning bucket. After DePaul missed a shot in the closing seconds to take a two-possession lead, Carter brought the ball up the floor, weaving through the defense before hitting a nasty between-the-legs crossover at the top of the key to create some space to sidestep to the left for the game-winning three-pointer with just seconds to play.