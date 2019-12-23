Texas Tech’s Brittany Brewer Had A Triple-Double With 16 Blocks

It’s been a history-making couple weeks in women’s college basketball in the state of Texas. Last Sunday, Baylor’s Juicy Landrum broke the NCAA record for three-pointers made in a game with 14 — which would also tie her with Klay Thompson’s mark in the NBA and she did so on one fewer attempt.

This week, we go to Lubbock where Texas Tech’s Brittany Brewer entered the game leading the nation in blocked shots per game, averaging 5.1 blocks through the Red Raiders first nine games. Against Louisiana-Monroe on Sunday, Brewer brought that average up significantly as she posted a ridiculous 16 blocks on the afternoon, setting a school record and tying the NCAA record in the process.

To go along with those 16 blocks, Brewer scored 12 points and pulled down 12 rebounds in an 83-38 win, as Texas Tech moved to 10-0, to give her the extremely rare triple-double with blocks.

𝐇𝐈𝐒𝐓𝐎𝐑𝐘@lilbrewsie records the program's first triple-double in 22 years and ties the NCAA blocks record with 16! 👏👏 🔴#M2M | #WreckEm⚫️ pic.twitter.com/JtmMdx6uUw — Lady Raider WBB (@LadyRaiderWBB) December 22, 2019

As noted by the tweet, it’s the first triple-double by a Texas Tech women’s player in 22 years and she did so with a dominant defensive performance. With those 16 blocks, she is now averaging 6.2 blocks per game on the season (62 in 10 games). Soon, opponents will just have to learn not to challenge Brewer’s length in the paint, but until they make that adjustment, she will continue feasting on shot attempts at the rim.