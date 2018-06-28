Thaddeus Young Will Pick Up His $13.7 Million Option With The Pacers

Getty Image

The Indiana Pacers have been maneuvering their cap sheet recently to create a reasonable amount of space to go after free agents this summer. They declined Lance Stephenson’s team option, saving $4.3 million, which brought them to over $12 million in space.

One of the most significant contract decisions for the Pacers was out of there hands, as Thaddeus Young had a $13.7 million player option for next season. After some reports he was considering opting out, after recognizing that there isn’t a significant market out there this summer, he has decided to opt in and remain in Indiana for another season.