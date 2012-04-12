The 2 Best Postgame Interviews: Andrew Bynum Swearing & Mickael Pietrus Asking For Love

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The Los Angeles Lakers steamrolled the San Antonio Spurs last night mainly because of the rebounding effort of, who pulled down 30 rebounds. Interviewed after the game about his monster rebounding effort, Bynum seemed not to care, focusing on his poor shooting instead.

Yup, that’s six-year pro Andrew Bynum cursing on live TV. He wasn’t lying either as he shot a dismal 7-for-20 from the field. Bynum is actually no stranger to cursing in postgame interviews, as he dropped a F-bomb back in 2008.

