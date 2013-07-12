The 5 Biggest Disappointments Of The NBA’s Orlando Summer League

There certainly was a lot to like this week at the Orlando Magic’s practice facility as NBA Summer League play kicked off with buzzer-beaters, high-flying dunks and unexpected dominating performances. Along with those breakout performances came great disappointment from guys who were expected to do a lot more by their organizations.

Here I’m taking a look at the five biggest disappointments of the NBA’s Orlando Summer League.

5. MYCK KABONGO

After going undrafted, Myck Kabongo is fighting for his NBA life and while he didn’t get much of an opportunity for the Heat this week, playing 16 minutes per contest, he did not make the most of it. Other undrafted guards such as Phil Pressey and Khalif Wyatt made some noise, both averaging 10 points per game. Kabongo, once believed to be one of the undrafted potential breakout performers, put up less than two points a night in Orlando.

4. KENTAVIOUS CALDWELL-POPE

Luckily for Detroit, with Andre Drummond carrying the load on offense all week, KCP’s lack of efficiency from beyond the arc was overshadowed. While he shot over 37 percent from three-point land last season at Georgia, Detroit’s No. 8 selection started off his young NBA career with an abysmal 0-for-8 performance from beyond the arc, going 1-for-10 from the field while adding in four turnovers.

Unfortunately for the rookie swingman, his success from beyond the arc didn’t improve by much as the week went on, shooting 22 percent on over 30 attempts. If his early performances in summer league are any indication of what is to come, look for Caldwell-Pope to be known as a volume shooter during his time in the association.

3. MICHAEL CARTER-WILLIAMS

I know. You probably think this is a mistake, but it’s not. Dennis Scott may have been ranting and raving about MCW in his first Summer League contest as he put up 26 points, eight assists and seven boards, but unfortunately his 0-for-6 shooting from three and game-high nine turnovers are huge red flags for his future in the NBA. You have to wonder how Carter-Williams will handle veteran ball pressure in the big leagues. After his first performance in a Sixer uniform, the Massachusetts native shot 10-for-46 from the field, including a concerning 12 percent from three.

I am a big fan of Carter-Williams based on his ability to see the floor and potential as a big point guard in the NBA, but the knock on him coming into the draft was that he turns the ball over at a high rate and has an inconsistent jumper — two things that he was unable to silence critics on after his performance this week.

