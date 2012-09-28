The 5 Ways LeBron James Becomes The Best Ever

In the new issue of Dime Magazine , we took a look at the best â€“ and worst â€“ the game has offered since the turn of the century. From the players to jerseys to sneakers to teams to even trends, you can relive the past 12 years by scooping up the new issue currently on newsstands nationwide. In those pages, you’ll find the following feature…

*** *** ***

It always comes back to Michael Jordan when you discuss LeBron James. Only recently did it become fair to compare the two because only within the last calendar year did LeBron become a true monster. Only one other player has snapped up the regular season MVP, NBA Finals MVP, NBA championship and Olympic title in the same year. Yes, his name was Jordan. Once LeBron got out of his house and out of his post-Finals funk in the summer of 2011, once he opened the shades and realized he was still the best player on the planet, he led Miami accordingly. Chapter three (“Champion”) is beginning for LeBron. MJ is still the standard we hold the all-time greats to, but LeBron is the rule for the current NBA landscape. At what point will those arcs converge?

Here’s an open letter to LeBron on how he can become the best player ever.

5. ACCEPT THE BLACK HAT

What was the chorus of your post-title speech? The last two years weren’t fun. In vain, you tried to please your way out of that casting, from an apology ad asking what you should do, to talking about Cleveland like you would somehow consider playing there again. Stop. Own the reality. You will be vilified by a majority of very vocal fans. Nothing is more fun than shutting doubters up with your play, and it’s smart business to cut away what generates losses: losing confidence. The championship was great â€” I think we all saw you smile for the first time in months in those closing seconds â€” but just because you won your first at a younger age than MJ did doesn’t mean you can expect this league to be pro-LeBron overnight. Society’s doubts shift. Can he win two? Three? So shift with it from being the people-pleaser to a one-track mind unbothered by the perception of your game.