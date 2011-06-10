The All-Time NBA All-Small Team

Dallas’ J.J. Barea fits that mold. The whirling dervish dropped 17 points and five assists on the Miami Heat in Game 5 of the NBA Finals. How can a guy who’s not even 6-feet tall – teammate Brian Cardinal said he might be 6-feet in stilettos – do this over giants? And how did he score Miss Universe 2006 being so short? And is she taller than him when she’s wearing stilettos?
Either way, Barea is cementing his place amongst the best players 6-feet or smaller. At 26 years old, his career numbers of 7.1 points and 2.9 assists per game are only on the rise.
In honor of the little guy, I take a look at some of the NBA’s five best small ballers like your elementary school class photo; in line from shortest to tallest.
*** *** ***
Tyrone “Muggsy” Bogues (5-3)
Who is the smallest of them all? Bogues is king of all short basketball players. Even at 135 pounds, his career stretched the course of 14 seasons where he averaged 7.7 points and 7.6 assists per outing, and in two of his seasons he surpassed the 10 assist per game threshold. Impressively, Bogues survived the physicality and grind of the NBA while spending the majority of his career with the Charlotte Hornets.
After retirement, he was briefly the head coach of the WNBA’s Charlotte Sting before the franchise folded after two years of existence. And yes, according to Wikipedia, he was indeed shorter than all of his players.
The most comedic part of his career, though, had to be time spent teaming with the 7-7 Manute Bol on the Washington Bullets.
One of the only jerseys missing from my collection is a Boykins one!
Small guys are fun to watch :) I will see your Boykins jersey and raise you a #8 (the bad Kobe Bryant)
how tall is iverson? he’s listed as 6′ but i thought he’s no where near it? like nate robinson is nowhere near 5’9″.
I would put Michael Adams over Nate Robinson. He was under 6’0″ right? He did a lot longer over a longer period of time.
Just did some research and Michael Adams was 5’10” and his career averages were 14.7 pts and 6.4 assists. His best season was 1990-1991 when he played for the Denver and averaged 26.5 pts and 10.5 assist per game.
Yall need to put Iverson on this list too. I met him at the casino and was standing eye to eye with him at 5’10 even though he’s listed at 6′. It’s amazing the stuff he did under 6′.
Tim Hardaway!
The REAL under 6′ list in no order
AI, Zeke, CP3, alvin murphy, michael adams (last 2 based on the #s you guyas threw out)
@Gods son – i met ai in a casino in AC too. Im 5 11 3/4 according to my physical last week and had a good inch on him
AI is def under 6′, I had a solid 9-10 inches on him when I seen him. He doesn’t really need to be on this list though, he is way overhyped.
Nate Rob sucks, and probably shouldn’t be in the league, if it wasn’t for his dunk contest appearances (and attempting 10000 dunks), he probably wouldn’t be in the league.
I don’t know why people have a fascination with “little guys” in the league. You see it with AI, when is fans are all up on his jock because he was a little guy who “played in the trees”. AI was just a tiny lil’ guy with a Napoleon complex, a guy who hurt his team with low shooting percentages and selfishness. He was quick and had good court vision, but wouldn’t pass to save his life because he had to prove he could score, despite being a midget. Guy single handedly ruined pickup basketball, worldwide.
WOW you guys are morons. Nate Robinson really? Ever heard of Damon Stoudamire, mighty mouse, won rookie of the year at under 6 feet.