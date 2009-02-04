The Best All-Star Team Ever

02.04.09
Larry BirdLarry Bird in ’88

I’m not hating, but even if Ray Allen is ultimately named to replace Jameer Nelson, the 2009 East All-Star roster isn’t exactly overloaded with Hall of Famers. After the likes of LeBron, KG, D-Wade and a couple others, guys like Devin Harris, Danny Granger, Rashard Lewis and Joe Johnson still have a long way to go before reaching that “all-time great” level.

I bring this up because, as I write this, I’m watching a replay of the 1990 All-Star Game on NBA TV. And quite honestly, the East squad from that year might be the most stacked non-Olympic team EVER. Believe it. Check out this roster:

STARTERS — Michael Jordan, Isiah Thomas, Larry Bird, Charles Barkley, Patrick Ewing.
BENCH — Dominique Wilkins, Joe Dumars, Scottie Pippen, Kevin McHale, Reggie Miller, Robert Parish, Dennis Rodman.

Are you SERIOUS? That’s 11 surefire Hall of Famers, and were it not for all his off-court/character-issues drama, Rodman would be a lock as well. This group has, what, 30 NBA championship rings between them? I challenge you to find a (non-Olympic) team of guys that actually played together that could knock off this squad.

(Fun fact: The East won the game that year, but Magic got MVP with 22 points, six boards and six assists.)

