The Best Beastie Boys Mixtape Out Right Now

#Style – Kicks and Gear
05.09.12

Hip-hop has shaped all of us, and when we heard that Adam “MCA” Yauch had passed away following a battle with cancer, it hit hard. Another musical legend lost, but thankfully, not forgotten thanks to DJ M-Rock. We’ve highlighted some of his work before – most memorably last year with his tribute to A Tribe Called Quest – and his newest creation is just as dope. DJ M-Rock put together “The Best Of The Beastie Boys” and brings it with 39 tracks and 65 minutes of pure Beastie musical crack.

The tape includes some more recent tracks (including one of my favorite collaborations anyone has ever done with NaS), as well as classic live performances and the old school tracks that helped turn the Beastie Boys into hip-hop pioneers.

You can listen and download here.

