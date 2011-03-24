The Brockness Trick Shot Monster

03.24.11 7 years ago 4 Comments

Jon Brockman, a.k.a. The Brockness Monster, put together a little mixtape of some his trick shots (after the jump). But he also wants you to show him what you’ve got. Submit your best trick shot to YouTube using the link below, and Jon will pick his favorite to take him on in a game of H-O-R-S-E at the Bucks Training Facility in St. Francis, Wis. Winners will also recieve two tickets to a Bucks game. The Brockness Trick Shot Monster is waiting…

Have a better trick shot you want to show Jon? Go HERE.

What’s the best trick shot you’ve ever seen and/or accomplished?

