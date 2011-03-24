Jon Brockman, a.k.a. The Brockness Monster, put together a little mixtape of some his trick shots (after the jump). But he also wants you to show him what you’ve got. Submit your best trick shot to YouTube using the link below, and Jon will pick his favorite to take him on in a game of H-O-R-S-E at the Bucks Training Facility in St. Francis, Wis. Winners will also recieve two tickets to a Bucks game. The Brockness Trick Shot Monster is waiting…
What’s the best trick shot you’ve ever seen and/or accomplished?
The best trick shot I ever did was off the wall and having the ball drop in OVER the basket.
“That’s how it’s done…” That had me dying.
Never heard of the guy, but now I know how it’s done
That’s how it’s done…
Seems like a funny dude!
I usually don’t trust these types of mixtapes, since most involve the shot going out of the frame. I don’t know HOW they do it, but I know there’s some (video) trickery involved.
But there were just enough shots that were pretty crazy that were in the frame the entire time, so props!
@Dime writers or readers – is there any surefire way of knowing if a shot is real or not?