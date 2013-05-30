The Craziest Air Jordan XX8 You’ve Seen Yet Releases Next Weekend

When the Air Jordan XX8 first launched, I was told the blank canvas was going to figure prominently into future releases. It gave the shoe almost unlimited potential. Now I can see what Jordan Brand was talking about.

Next Saturday, June 8, the newest colorway for the XX8 will release, featuring a black inner bootie, an orange Jumpman, and blue and orange graphics along the shroud. People are already calling this a Knicks colorway, and it’s easy to see why because of the coloring of the graffiti-like art.

Stay tuned with Dime for more details as they emerge.

What do you think?

