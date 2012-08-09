The Dwightmare Is Back: Proposed Deal Might Send Howard To Los Angeles In Four-Team Deal With Denver, Philadelphia

#Philadelphia 76ers #Dwight Howard
08.09.12 6 years ago

Dwight Howard has eaten up much of the offseason conversation, but it appeared that we were finally in a lull. Once free agency kicked off, our attention was diverted. But now it’s back, with two new teams in the Philadelphia 76ers and the Denver Nuggets facilitating Howard’s move to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Adrian Wojnarowski of Yahoo! Sports first had the report, and he’s telling us that the discussion has been going on for days, with nothing particularly imminent. But conversations are significant and ongoing.

We’ve kept you up to date on the Howard goings on, here, here, here, here and here. And many more times, too. So here we are, back at it.

The deal would send Dwight and Nuggets F Al Harrington to Los Angeles, Lakers’ C Andrew Bynum to the 76ers, Sixers F Andre Iguodala to the Nuggets and Lakers’ F Pau Gasol and Nuggets’ G Arron Afflalo to the Magic, with Orlando hoping to move Gasol for further assets. Orlando will also gain salary cap relief and undisclosed future picks. Bynum and Gasol’s destinations could flip flop, but in either case we have a bunch of big name players switching teams in what is truly a blockbuster deal.

Are you tired of the Dwightmare?

Follow Dylan on Twitter at @DylanTMurphy.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Philadelphia 76ers#Dwight Howard
TAGS2012 Free AgencyDENVER NUGGETSDimeMagDWIGHT HOWARDLatest NewsLOS ANGELES LAKERSORLANDO MAGICPHILADELPHIA 76ERSTRADES!

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 21 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP