The Dwightmare Is Back: Proposed Deal Might Send Howard To Los Angeles In Four-Team Deal With Denver, Philadelphia

Dwight Howard has eaten up much of the offseason conversation, but it appeared that we were finally in a lull. Once free agency kicked off, our attention was diverted. But now it’s back, with two new teams in the Philadelphia 76ers and the Denver Nuggets facilitating Howard’s move to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Adrian Wojnarowski of Yahoo! Sports first had the report, and he’s telling us that the discussion has been going on for days, with nothing particularly imminent. But conversations are significant and ongoing.

We’ve kept you up to date on the Howard goings on, here, here, here, here and here. And many more times, too. So here we are, back at it.

The deal would send Dwight and Nuggets F Al Harrington to Los Angeles, Lakers’ C Andrew Bynum to the 76ers, Sixers F Andre Iguodala to the Nuggets and Lakers’ F Pau Gasol and Nuggets’ G Arron Afflalo to the Magic, with Orlando hoping to move Gasol for further assets. Orlando will also gain salary cap relief and undisclosed future picks. Bynum and Gasol’s destinations could flip flop, but in either case we have a bunch of big name players switching teams in what is truly a blockbuster deal.

Are you tired of the Dwightmare?

