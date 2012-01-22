The Heat Destroy Philly; The Knicks Can’t Win A Game

It wasn’t like we were the only ones to say the Sixers were for real this year. Everyone was saying that, and the numbers backed it up. They were No. 1 in offense and defense – at the same time – for a while this season, and were dominating people at home. But last night, they ran into a real title contender, the Miami Heat, and the Sixers got blitzed worse than anything we’ve seen all year from the Ravens. Even without Dwyane Wade, the Heat won because they dominated on the glass and LeBron (28 points) was an absolute savage on the pick-n-roll. Whenever he got into the lane, it was an automatic bucket. With Chris Bosh dropping 30 of his own, and with James eventually working Evan Turner over in the post in the fourth quarter, the Sixers slowly wilted … Remember when Mike Miller couldn’t make a shot? He hit two more threes last night, and if he keeps this up, it’ll make the Heat almost impossible to beat in a long series … How long until we start calling ‘Melo the biggest NYC flop since Marbury? With everyone talking about how the Denver/New York trade actually worked out for the Nuggets, this was the perfect chance for Anthony to shut everyone up. Instead, he shot 10-for-30, scored 25 points and added 10 rebounds, and was completely out-shined by Danilo Gallinari (37 points) in Denver’s double OT win. We swear the Nuggets don’t even run plays in the half-court. Al Harrington (24 points) went off in the second half because the Knicks constantly left him open, confused the whole time …Nene had a violent dunk over Amar’e that could’ve slapped the defense back into New York’s big man (if it ever was there). STAT had 11 rebounds – which seems like a record for him these days – but only a dozen points … To describe the ending of Detroit-Portland, we might suggest the closing scenes from The Departed. Basically everyone gets blown away and it’s not very pretty for anyone, even Marky Mark. The final quarter at the Palace at Auburn Hills seemed like that, with the Trail Blazers down five, then three, then one, but never taking a lead because of shoddy execution (for the record, the executions of The Departed were much better). Nicolas Batum (14 points, 1-of-7 from three) clanked a wide-open three from the corner, then Raymond Felton (20 points, 9 assists) couldn’t hit anything, either. Even solid-as-granite LaMarcus Aldridge (25 points, four rebounds) got tangled up like it was Jumanji in every move to the hoop in the final three minutes against Greg Monroe (10 points) and Jason Maxiell (7 points). On Portland’s last chance, down three with four seconds, Felton dribbled the ball off Tayshaun Prince‘s foot at half-court. Game over. Even without Gerald Wallace, out with a sprained finger, saying it’s a bad loss is an understatement. Just two weeks ago we said Portland looked like the West’s best. On the flip side, maybe the win is the end of a bad movie for Detroit … One night after pulling down 23 boards, Aldridge had only one at the half. If we can’t find a better stat to describe a back-to-back, someone let us know … Joe Johnson is an official Dime whipping boy at times, but you can’t hate on the way he’s playing now. JJ had another big night (25 points, 10-for-18 shooting) as Atlanta steamrolled Cleveland by 27 at home. After a really slow start for Johnson, he’s now dropped 20-plus in five out of his last six games. All-Star? We think so … The Mavs, sitting out Dirk for injury concerns, barely survived against the reeling Hornets, winning 83-81 behind 16 points from Lamar Odom. Monty Williams told the media he’d like to disclose everything about Eric Gordon‘s knee but can’t right now. Not a good sign … Marc Gasol is the anti-Jerome James: He’s playing harder – if that’s possible – with the new deal. The lil’ bro put up 20 and 11 with six blocks in Memphis’ destruction of Sacramento. With Mike Conley playing better than he ever has, the Grizzlies are once again the best team no one is talking about … Utah beat Minnesota by 10, but Ricky Rubio needs to open up a Lens Crafters. He’s got more than enough vision (11 assists) to go around. In fact, Derrick Williams owes him half of his rookie scale … Chicago and Carlos Boozer (23 points) beat the Bobcats by six … Houston got 25 from Kevin Martin to survive against San Antonio … And the Thunder beat the Nets by 10. Serge Ibaka, one of the guys we figured would break out this season, was playing hard for seemingly the first time all year. His numbers are WAY down this year, but last night he had nine boards and five blocks in limited minutes … We’re out like NYC’s love affair with Melo.
First!!! ….
i said before that knicks made mistake with carmelo. he just doesn’t have what it takes to be a knick. not big fan of amar’e either, but carmelo is punk.
and rubio is so fun to watch!
Denver needs to get Turiaf out of Washington.
Not only that they need one more body in the paint, but with Ronny they would have most-rasta rotation in L.
Chicago killin it. F yeah.
Rubio’s vision and reaction time/reflexes are out of this world. Minnesota could sneak in on that 8-seed.
Check out these MJ/Kobe comparison diagram & photos:
[www.latimes.com]
[sportsillustrated.cnn.com]
The first is a diagram breaking down all their attributes over the first 15 years of their careers. The second are ten slides showing side-by-side photos of each of them (Kobe mirroring MJ’s moves/expressions perfectly).
Not sure what it would take for Kobe to surpass MJ as the Greatest, is it even possible? Would 2 more rings and surpassing his total points mark (ranked 3rd all-time) do it? What would it take for Kobe to surpass/equal MJ status?
Ouch@out like joe pa
Melo could be a bad trade for regular season games but flashback to last years playoffs and he was the only one doing anything to defend the pride of the knicks. Wonder when the knicks fans will start chanting for BD and when he returns will he get a cool video montage.
You know what would be the most dumbest thing ever? Bynum getting hurt while he plays in the all star game.
This D Wade highlight tape got me hyped to get on the court:
[m.worldstarhiphop.com]
I know its a little early but i cant wait for the playoffs. Everyones saying Miamis going to win, i think e
I think either way it will be fun to watch
Melo’s shot to send the game to OT was clutch. Rubio’s no look on the break was magicesq.
With players declaring themselves Jordan stopper or Kobe stoppers, why has no one taken it upon themselves to be a Lebron stopper? And who do people think gives Lebron the most problems? I’d like to see him and Rudy Gay go at it for a series.
The Heat really didn’t destroy the sixers. They just simply wore them down as the game went on.
With that being said, sixers (my favorite team) needs a 20-25 ppg scorer, because your leading scorer is coming off the bench (Lou Williams). Iguodala is pitiful on the offensive end.
The biggest flop since Marbury?
Damn, even for a Melo NON-SUPPORTER like me, that’s cold.
Bron doing his thing, and yes, he’s doing nothing right now to warrant hate. Dude’s killin it. The Bron hater in me shuts up. FOR NOW.
It was “out like Joe Pa RUMORS” not “out like Joe Pa”… big difference.
Rubio is the real deal and I will be the first to admit that I thought he would come over here and we’d have two of the biggest Euro busts on one team (Darko and Rubes). But as I keep watching the wolves its obvious this kid, with little experience, is going to be a force at PG for a long time to come. Amazing, isn’t it, that the Wolves that looked so shitty (and still do, at times) run so much more efficient with Rubio running the show. Goes to show that a highly skilled PG in the league is at times underrated, with everyone clamoring over a big man all the time.
I’d love to see Dwight with a legit, pass first, visionary PG.
Also what do yall think about this:
I was thinking about this the other night. OKC needs a scoring big, as the ones they have are big bodies used to defend and rebound and block shots, whereas a big with an offensive low-post game is missing. If I were the Thunder, I’d inquire about Pau Gasol from the Lakers in a straight-up trade for Russell Westbrook. Westbrook, having played his college ball at UCLA, would be loved by the Lakers crowd. Also, the Lakers have nobody on that roster outside of Kobe that can create his own shot. For this reason, we see Kobe pull up over 2-3 guys w/ turnarounds and fadeaways because he doesn’t even trust his dudes around him that are open. The game against Orlando, Fisher had a stretch where Jameer Nelson would blatantly leave him wide open to help on double teams/rotations for Kobe. Kobe would hit Fish and he would make maybe 1 out of 5 shots during the stretch (rough guess, not sure exactly how many were attempted in that time).
If Westbrook was on LA, we’d probably be able to make Kobe happy and the Thunder would not lose a step with Pau, as Maynor is more than capable of running “true” PG duties (once he is healthy again).
Am I the only one that thinks this trade would benefit both sides?
I LOVE watching the knicks suck. After hearing all these knicks fans run their yaps about how many championships they are pulling in because of Melo and Stat, it’s refreshing to see it all explode in their faces. Doing worse than the Cavs…who was predicting to be one of the worst teams in the league, is fucking hilarious. It wouldn’t even be fun to hate on the knicks if their fans weren’t so arrogant and blind. 30 shots to get 25 points, just wow.
Gerald Wallace actually missed a game because of a sprang finger? What they hell, I know the guy has had injury problems, but a finger? He does know they made an invention called “tape” in which he can tape two fingers together and have the poor lil’ sprung one hanging with it’s big, unsprung buddy right? I don’t know any ballers who haven’t straight dislocated the fuck out of their finger during the game, and kept playing…insanity. Think the coaching staff just said that to make him look like a puss, as some sort of practical joke or something?
Lee
Nobody steps up as a LeBron stopper, because the 4th quarter has that on lock.
@ 12:
HAHAHA. Now, that IS gold.
Westbrook in LA?
Do you know how many times Kobe would say the ‘Pippen never took a shot away from MJ’ speech after seeing Westbrook pull up his 8th jumper in a 2 on 1 fastbreak?
Infinite.
somebody remind me where a knick fan said we had enough to win this year?
Praising the Knicks after that Christmas day win seemed like a long time ago. I am apologizing again for that remarked I made and claiming this version of the Knicks to be the most exciting since their ’99 counterpart. My bad. I have not called for D’Antoni’s head ever with any of his teams. This would be the first one and here it goes. LET D’ANTONI GO. Avery Johnson would have been better than him and would get the team to D up.
knicks have one of the top cores to build into the future, that’s what knicks fans are happy about. funny thing, ny still making the playoffs regardless !! so enjoy watching us then too :D
JZSMOOVE…ima see what you saying 3 weeks from now…what team doesn’t go throgh a slump…didn’t the heat nearly lose like 4 in a row until they started raining 3s on the spurs? shit happens, but the knicks are usally playing 2 on 5 with their gutted team, keep the faith.
even if NY had won the Nuggets still made out better by 20 wins so far. Th Amare-Melo combo doesn’t work they need 3 guys who can actually play D instead of always talking about it. Sign Melo is on your team- the opposing SF had a career game.
It seems like dark times in the nba all because the knicks are on a 6 game losing streak. That kinda shows where the money’s at/heart of the league is at. Better time are on the horizon, it’s not as if ny is eliminated.
signing melo was not a problem
giving up felton, wilson chandler, and gallinari was.
you could give up gallo, but felton i felt shouldn’t have been moved. they got chauncey, extended him then waived him to the clips? WTF?
I still think that Felton and Amare were developing when Melo trade happened, it would’ve been great if somehow they waited for melo to become free agent to sign him, or not part with a decent PG in Felton.
i don’t blame melo, or amar’e. it’s always JAMES FUCKING DOLAN.
How can Washington wear “throwbacks” that don’t say bullets?
damn shame
haa nyk, thanx for reminding ppl on that aspect. no1 on this site seems to get that outside of maybe 2 or 3 otha ppl
damn – dime went on damage control and changed their “out” from Paterno
some writer is gonna catch some shit tomorrow morning for that one
I blame the shit out of melo and lala…truu I get that there was a lot of $ to b lost wit the new cba but u cood make a lot more money wit endorsements if ur team doesn’t play like a bunch of heartless vaginas.
The biggest loss in the trade for ny was donnie walsh.. I told all my peoples last yr that dolan forcing walsh to make a stooooooopid trade was gunna b our undoing
Melo said we can’t compare the nuggets to the knicks. They got a bunch of starters in that deal.
Very true…why can’t any1 get that thru their heads?
anyone notice john wall heating up? just saying.
Knick fans were delusional about their team as the trade happened and they still are. Talking all this nonsense about having a great core (I disagree entirely) ignores the fact that most Knick fans DID think they would be a factor this year. Even some idiots on TV were saying it.
Carmelo has NEVER been the player so many of his fans think he is. As a fan of other teams, I am delighted when they get to play against the dude. He doesn’t know how to win at this level at all and defense is only a part of it. Keep supporting him. I’ll enjoy watching him fail every step of the way.
Even when Melo was with the Nuggets, an argument could be made that they were a better team without him.
Denver. New York. Rio. Tokyo. Or any the fuck where else. Melo is Melo. He deserves everything a loser deserves. Syracuse was a fluke.
Trade Melo for DWill. Done.
Friggin QQ beat me to the punch with Kobe. Westbrook’s biggest criticism is that he doesn’t pass to Durant. Durant doesn’t seem like a guy who bitches about not getting it. But now you want him to not pass to Kobe?!?! Other than that, I love that trade.
hm, melo’s only led his team to the playoffs every year. oh and his rookie season carrying that team to the playoffs in the west. i don’t think lebron did that, with ilgauskis and boozer. i love how ppl are basing their analysis off of what regular fans say. instead of what is said by the real knicks management and coaches and players. yet they are pointing fingers at fans off the street. didn’t the knicks, the real knicks expect struggle along the way? why is unchecked agression acting like he is proving the knicks wrong? sad. get your facts straight. they are still getting to the playoffs.
Haha that is awesome. Who’s the one around here that likes to “prove others wrong”? I’m just pointing out how it is. I’m not basing any of this on what fans on the street say, as I mentioned. Real analysts were saying it, which goes to show what a joke they are.
Melo has had more help on every team he’s ever had than Lebron has up until last year. Face it–Melo is not that good. His negatives pretty much cancel out the positives. The sole reason the Knicks were remotely dangerous last year was because of Billups.
Don’t be so sure about the playoffs. They might get in, but they’ll just be fodder for whoever they play against.
I’m not gonna waste any more time on this subject, so argue with yourself for a while. Try to convince yourself I don’t know what I’m talking about. Live the lie, man.
paul pierce merked today.
uncheckedagression, i stopped reading after “melo’s not that good”
john wall is becoming a triple double threat every night now…hmmm interesting. i bookmarked that “rubio vs wall” page for future reference. should be fun to look at as their careers pan out. just saying. oh and wall can score the ball on top of his stats. just saying.
The thing with people from new york is that they will always complain about everything, but their shit will always smell better than anyone else’s shit. When Melo came to the knicks, people were chanting like mindless drones about championships. It wasn’t just Melo though, when “The Rooster” was drafted, fool fans were chanting championship, when Renaldo Balkman was drafted, same thing. Any free agent that signs with the knicks becomes the next savior, and the reason why the knicks are about to win a championship. Having confidence and faith in a team is fine, but new yorkers will sit there and arrogantly debate for hours, even if you don’t want to hear it, about how their team is the best team in the world, galaxy and universe. 99% of knicks fans are so fucking idiotic and delusional, it just makes every other person they come in contact with absolutely hate them. Fuck new york, fuck the knicks, and fuck Rondo!
Who the fucking fuck cares if LeBron, Kobe, even MJ or any other HOFer hasn’t done? So far, Melo is the looking like a new version of Starbury. Those are the real facts right now.
Toronto, NO and the Knicks suck. But at least they’re sucking it NY style – with 2 all-stars and a huge payroll.
As long as Melo is a Knick, they will always be wrong.
They ain’t winning shit. They’re just making the playoffs by default. As an 8th seed and with the motherfucking Cavs as the 7th.
PS
Fuck NY, fuck the fucking Knicks and fuck Melo… LOL
remember when guys here were defending the raptors when i said they were a tad bit bad? just saying.
i think making the playoffs in this day and age with just 2 nice players is great. i get the feeling most of you complaining about the knicks are scared of what will happen when the GM fills out the rest of the team with good role players. i feel like that’s where most of you guy’s anxiety is coming from. do you know the stars of new york are locked in to their contracts. everyone knows the team will get filled out. just look at what every big time players says they want to go, or even any player at that…ny. it’ll happen, the knicks will build around these stars and they will carry that team into the post season on a deep run when that happens. lol i smile when i see guys criticizing this current roster, it amuses me. get your kicks in while you can. real observers of the game don’t really care what you say now. come see nt down the road..then talk. in the meantime, enjoy watching the knicks still make the playoffs with this depleted team. tell em why you mad son. lol
@Unchecked, Control, catdaddy
Somebody then told yall wrong!
[youtu.be]
^^^^
NEW YORK’s BACK! THe KNicks IS BACK
And oh yeah
I remember someone predicting that the Bulls would suck balls without Derrick Rose. wel……
Chicago wins yet ANOTHER GAME WITHOUT DERRICK ROSE.
Not that I thought that would actually happen, I figured we’d split the games 50/50 whenever Rose sat out. But Rip Hamilton came back and made a big difference in the team so did CJ Watson.
Somehow CJ Watson and Mike james combined for 20pts and 19ast last night… What the Flcuk!?!? I don’t think anyone could have predicted that would happen.
hey femalegorilla…i remember someone saying the bulls’ “championship hopes” are fragile without rose. lol hooked on phonics aint working. learn to read.
oh..and some out the ordinary guys needing to play like hall of famers just so the bulls can stay afloat…doesnt that kind of prove that they need rose badly? ummmm yea…..
i also love how the same guys who are supposedly not reading my comments can come out and try to counter those “non read” comments. interesting. lol
i think the pacers-lakers matchup will be a good game. pacers are playing great ball and the lakers are, well, the lakers. should be an interesting turnout.
Chicagorilla–Oh my god, that link was goddamn beautiful. Thank you.
“We about to take the east and we ain’t givin it back!”
Think? Call? Feel?
Wrong. Wrong. Hell, wrong!
Real analysts my ass. Real observers bullshit. Your at it again, dumbass. I guess you really have a thing for SMACK BUKAKE. You really like to suck and swallow your own harmless stinky rotten cum posts. The only anxiety being felt is coming from the millions and millions of money being wasted by the Knicks for their unreal delusion.
Look for me down the road, fish. All your gonna see are ghosts, mirages, predictions, expectations, big foot, nessie, your theories & analysis, Isiah and Eddy Curry’s 100 pounds.
None of them are real. Keep living the lie, bitch.
yall know that new drake line about kobe’s divorce: “bitch you wasn’t with me shooting in the gym” ? well, a video has surfaced showing vanessa bryant actually in the gym while kobe was hooting..how funny.
the infamous post game shootaround last season after kobe lost to the heat where he stayed late in the gym…i guess his wife was on the baseline sitting down in the gym. it’s a weird video though. looks like she’s the one wearing a white jacket round the 20 sec mark. drake may have to revise his line.
[www.youtube.com]