The Knicks Win Tyson Chandler’s Debut; Minnesota & Kevin Love Light It Up

New Jersey will be coming for that NYC crown soon enough, but at least for now, the Knicks are still the big brother. Even if it was preseason, New York gets bragging rights for at least a few more weeks, beating the Nets in Newark 92-83. While we can’t take too much away from a preseason game – c’mon, Renaldo Balkman led everyone with 20 – both teams got some nice contributions from their role players. Rookie Iman Shumpert (16 points) outplayed every other perimeter player for the Knicks, and rookie Marshon Brooks (10 points) and Anthony Morrow (15 points) put in work from the perimeter … At least offensively, Amar’e Stoudemire (10 points) and Carmelo Anthony (17 points in three quarters) looked pretty in-tune for the first preseason game. While only shooting 3-for-11, Stoudemire had a nice all-around game besides that, and ‘Melo was draining Js. They had one sequence in the second quarter where Anthony went backdoor and caught a lob from STAT with one hand before dunking with two. On the next play, Anthony hit Renaldo Balkman with a dope no-look scoop pass. We caught the announcers saying Stoudemire is claiming he grew an inch over the summer because of the lower back stretching that realigned his spine. C’mon now. We guess “I gained 15 pounds of muscle over the summer” was too cliche. Better posture and getting taller at 29 years old are too different things. The whole idea of offseason physical reports is just stupid. You know it’s bad when there are varying reports that directly contradict each other. We heard a few weeks back that Tyreke Evans was badly overweight and out of shape. Then he shows up to camp, and it’s rather obvious dude has dropped some pounds. Everyone thinks they can ace an eye test … Brook Lopez had 15 points and 11 rebounds … The most interesting matchup of the game was probably Shumpert and Brooks, two rookies with potentially big physical advantages (Brooks with his go-go gadget arms and Shumpert looking like his body’s already more developed than 70 percent of the league). Both hit jumpers, both looked decent getting to the rack and both look like they’ll be solid contributors this year. Shumpert is going to have to be defensively because Mike Bibby is straight-up atrocious on that end. We doubt he could check one of us. Combining Mike D’Antoni with Bibby is like throwing a dog into a shark tank. New York fans are already freaking out that he’s not going to be able to accurately honor that No. 20 … By the second half, Clyde was openly wondering “Where is the Kardashian guy? What happened to him?” … Reports continue to say Baron Davis wants to sign with either the Knicks or the Lakers. New York could use any backcourt help they can get … And another Knick target, Travis Outlaw, was claimed off amnesty waivers by Sacramento … The Warriors beat Sacramento 107-96, and out of all the games yesterday, this one played the most like a real game. For the Warriors, their backcourt put in work. Stephen Curry did his thing (22 points, six rebounds, six assists), but Monta Ellis was conservative in his shot selection (8-for-11) and played a great floor game (eight assists) to go along with his 18 points. If he keeps that up, no way he doesn’t make the All-Star Game. Meanwhile, the Kings’ backcourt trio of Jimmer Fredette (21 points), Tyreke Evans (17 points, seven assists) and Marcus Thornton (21 points) all played well. How will Jimmer D-up in the league? On his first chance, Ellis went by him for a layup like Fredette was stuck in quicksand. He was getting killed all night on that end, but still he made up for it with his shooting. But someone get him some black kicks already. Tyreke Evans looked every bit the beast he was during his rookie year, going right to the rim nearly every time he wanted to. Of course, even with Mark Jackson, it was still the Warriors … With Tim Duncan and Tony Parker not playing, San Antonio got rocked by 14 in Houston. Luis Scola (20 points) and Jordan Hill (17 points, 13 rebounds) had nice outings, and in case you wanted a Hasheem Thabeet update: He already had four fouls by the half … It didn’t take long for us to fall in love with the T’Wolves. Minnesota destroyed Milwaukee 117-96 behind 21 a piece from Michael Beasley and Kevin Love. Love had 15 and 11 by halftime while Ricky Rubio did the same things he’s always done in Europe in his first NBA game (six points, six rebounds, seven assists). Now that Beasley has his head shaved, you are going to confuse him and Derrick Williams up often… until Beas does something crazy… Keep reading to hear about how much money Rodney Stuckey got, and who the Lakers want to replace Lamar Odom …
i just traded grant hill and al harrington for luis scola in my fantasy league. who won that deal?
anyone here who is bold enough to say who they know will win the broncos/pats game speak up now! will tebow continue the win streak against tom brady??
is shumpert the new tyreke evans?
gilbert arenas on the lakers would be a good move for the bench.
i hear kobe DESPERATELY wants to win his wife back.
wouldn’t it suck if terrence jones’ nba career turned into terrence william’s? btw, does anyone think terrence williams will ever be nice? he drew d wade comparisons coming out of college.
rubio will be the next nash in terms of vision and passing finesse. chris paul is more street with it and so is d will. rubio and nash have a sorta different level flare when it comes to passing. describing it to a T is difficult. seeing is a better teacher.
anyone remember when there were monta ellis for andrew bynum talks? anyone thinks the magic called off talks publicly so they could negotiate behind the scenes with the lakers? i mean, there’s no better deal out there anyway compared to a pau/bynum package. i’m not saying la will give up both, but i would think the lakers would be the team to talk to because of those pieces.
i think carter can do good things on the mavericks. he and kidd in the same backcourt again? should draw some sparks and boost carter some. i anticipate a starting job from VC. and playing with so many weapons should help him hit some wide open (deep) threes.
in all that kardashian talk, does anyone stop to think….that dude humphries really hit that from the back. him. -__-
steph curry will be better than tyreke.
who will be rookie of the year. u kno, for all the talk about how shallow this draft was, i wanna see a lot of rookies play this year: faried, kemba, knight, jimmer, kyrie, derrick williams, rubio (? does he count)…
anyone think it’s cool that rubio faced off against jennings? jennings called him overhyped remember ?
i dont post very often here, but reading a lot lately with lockout over. control is stupid for his hate on my team and city but he is hilarious and he is killing beiber newz. please stop it though and get back to basketball way to many posts on bitch fighting.
I recorded the Sac-town/GState game so i could get a good assesment of Monta’s skills since i don’t get to see him too often. I already got Curry pegged as the next Steve Nash, but i wanted to take a look at Monta and picture him as a Chicago Bull since there was trade talks.
dude is nice. I mean really nice offensively. His defense worries me. He gets steals, but he just doesn’t play smart defense. Plus whenever he got matched up with Tyreke, Reke would abuse him. He’s just too big and too strong for Monta.
Monta needs to play the PG position, sorta like Gilbert Arenas. He doesn’t belong at the 2guard spot. But the problem is, he may not be a better PG than Curry. curry can tear every legiment in both knees this season and kid will still have a chance to be an all-star someday. He’s that skilled. I can’t say the same for Monta.
As for Tyreke, dude is going to destroy the NBA this year. Seriously he looks like he’s in game shape already, and he has a a$$hole/Mean streak in him that could have him putting up 30ppg some day soon.
Tyreke is best played at the shooting guard/wing position. and Sac is running this 3guard line up which is perfect for Reke.
On another note, expect Demarcus Cousins to be a head case this year. With Reke, Thorton, and Jimmer taking a lot of shots, he’s going to be pissed he doesn’t get the ball enough. And with his 43%FG shooting, they probably won’t be willing to give it to him anyway.
Chicagorilla
What trade rumors for Monta going to Bulls? Thibs will get that guy in shape, guy seems to be a damn genius for defense…which is hard for me to say since he came from boston.
knickerbocker
Hahaha, would be great if I could expose Rondo’s bitch ass to everyone, get everyone to realize the guy ain’t shit.
BTW, NY still fucking sucks…
I’m just glad the season’s about to start and we can look at real bball again. Things around here getting a little loopy, like in the middle of a Minnesota winter.
@control
A few weeks ago Monta supposedly said he would like to go to Chicago if he was going to be traded. It was reported here on DIME.
Thibs is by far one of my favorite coaches in basketball. Dude studies the game more than i do, and trust me thats saying a lot. Thats why i respect him even when i don’t agree with his decisions. I do believe that he would turn Monta into a beast on the defensive end. With that speed, kid could cause problems in the passing lanes and also on double downs to unsuspecting bigs.
But Thibs can’t put 20lbs and 3 inches on him. Kid is just too small. the only way that would work is if Joakim Noah becomes a great shot blocker who will deter opposing wings from driving the lane.
The Bulls as a unit play great team defense. all the players are on a string. Which is why its so hard to get into the lane against them and why the 6’7 long armed Rip will be a major pick up. Having Monta would be like having another Derrick Rose on the court offensively. But Rose plays much better man to man defense (thanks in part to Thibs) than Monta and can actually body up some of the 2guards.
T-Wolves’ future looking bright.
They got a coach.
Rubio is nice, not sure he’s gonna top 8ppg, but 7assist and 5boards with 2 steals are realistic. Its really clear that the NBA suits him way better then the Barca “do-as-your-told-or-get-benched” offense. Having athletes like Williams and shooters like Love is only gonna magnify his potential.
My Celtics went from “Holy sh!t they did GOOD (the days the “had” D.West)” to “Nick Young is our best bet now”. I do not like where this going for the Cs……….. Damn. Damn damn!
Terrico White is playing with NOH.. Hmmm interesting. Wish Pistons kept him :(
@DIME and the posters
I don’t know about you guys, but this doesn’t look like pre-season to me. These guys are balling hard as hell from the starters to the bench. And honestly it’s probably the best thing, because the last few pre-season games are always played as real games anyway. Its like bonus action for us really.
Even during the interviews, the stars aren’t talking like its preseason. They are talking about being happy “to get the win”. usually no one even brings up the word “win” during the preseason.
Also Marshon Brooks looked really good. I believe the college scouting reports on him may have been wrong. he is a good ballhandler but he plays a lot more like Richard Hamilton/Ray Allen to me. Quick mid range pull ups that tickle the twine.
He and Anthony Marrow are going to Eat GOOD with Deron and Brook. NJ might surprise some people.
Soopa
It’s good to see the celts getting shit on eh? For me at least, haha.
Chicagorilla
Thought you were talking about like a new fresh rumor, haha. If Joakim Noah weren’t the ugliest guy in the nba, I would watch a fucktun more Bulls games.
@knicker
Oh snap i forgot all about Tyrone.
“Real Thugs never lie”
and every PG was “Dropping Dopey Dimes”
hahaha, man that dude was funny. well at least when it was the real him. then we got impostors trying to imitate the guy.
Wouldn’t say Wolves future looks bright yet, but at least it isn’t completely pathetic like it’s been for the last years.
They got PF covered. Maybe point guard (only one preseason game with RR yet, but it does seem that Barca was killing him). SF if Beasley can keep it together. And a real coach.
They still gotta get a C (’cause Darko only thinks about eating hamburgers on the bench) and a SG (for example, shoulda got in NO-Clippers trade and sent Derrick Williams to NO with Eric Gordon coming to MN).
At least it seems Khan is only covering contracts (which he actually seems to do well enough) and Adelman’s people now control player evaluation.
“(for example, shoulda got in NO-Clippers trade and sent Derrick Williams to NO with Eric Gordon coming to MN).”
^^^ you know what i never considered that. That’s actually a great idea and still very possible. They may even be able to get away sending Beasley and Wes Johnson for Gordon and Ariza. It will allow Rubio to guard the taller 2guards and let Gordon D-up the PGs. Beasley goes to NO and puts up 20ppg no problem, Wes Johnson bring his rookie contract and talent to the 2guard spot. Works out perfect for both teams actually.
@control
you think Noah is the problem but i can deal with him over the long haul. It’s his fans i hate, they hype the guy up entirely too much.
The torture for me comes from having to watch Carlos Boozer AND Loul Deng. I was just coming to grips with having to watch Loul “pump fake/assist jagger” Deng, but when they picked up Boozer i almost quit on them. Good thing Thibs has been a great coach so far. He managed to cover up many of Boozers defensive deficiencies. And because Noah is a terrible rebounder in traffic, Boozer has actually served a purpose on the Defensive boards. But everytime i get ready to give him props, i remember that Gar Forman gave that n!gg* $80 Mill to do the same $h!t Taj Gibson can do. SMFH
Would make a lot of sense to have EG in Minnesota. Pretty sure Williams is close to untouchable though.
Which gives me a chance to rant about NBA teams valuing talent over synergy. Clearly the trade you guys talk about would make sense, but teams are afraid to give up talent in case Player X blows up. I hate that. There’s so much more to winning then talent, its almost clichÃ© to bring up Dallas-Miami but it is what it is.
Dont get me wrong, you need superstars to win, with emphases on stars in plural. But Battier is not more talented then Beasley, but its pretty clear who’s more valuable to good teams.
@soopa
Actually Dalls only had one star in Dirk. The other guys were just very good role players that knew what they had to do. Reminds me of the team that the Houston Rockets had in 1994. Hakeem was the star, Kenny, Mad Max, Cassell, Horry, Thorpe were all very good role players who just knew how to play their role better than the guys in New York (who also happen to have had the exact same make up).
That 7 game series was some of the best and most purest basketball you’ll ever see yet it gets over looked.
1) because MJ had retired and took a lot of fans with him 2)The OJ Simpson thing took a lot of steam away from the champs.
@soopa
I think you’re right vis-a-vis “talent over synergy” but I am still hoping MN only picked DW ’cause he was the consensus #2 (’cause they already got countless PFs, Love, Beasley, Tolliver, Randolph, and a couple more I think), and according to coach DW can’t play SF yet (and they got SF covered too).
It’d only make sense for MN to keep his value high and trade him for a real need. Center seems impossible to me, since there aren’t any for the taking, but it seems every other team’s got an extra SG to trade…
At least MN’s got a coach committed to winning now (and even placed son in player personnel director position)
jimmer is going to get killed by every point guard in the L. J-Kidd might be too fast for him haha. Does Sacramento even have guys that are willing to play defense? Minnesota shoots way too many threes. Keven Love stops roling to the basket he just pops rout. He still got 15 boards but I think he should roll a litlle more. Rubio looks legit as a point guard in it’s purest form, let’s hope he can develop a solid jump shot. And the knicks are a far better team than the nets, the nets have some guys who can’t even get big minutes in Europe.
@Chi
Thats true, Dirk is THE star in Dallas. They are stacking capable role players, which seems to be working now and then (they Knicks/Rockets you mention). I got some of those ’94, ’95 playoff games on VHS stacked somewhere lol. Maybe its time to dust them off!
Now that I got you Chi, why aren’t Chi-town going hard after Dwight? They potentially have suitable package that could make it happen. Whats your stand? Does the current team need a shot at the title or are you pro-Dwight want it to happen now?
@Anti
Williams potential is huge but as you said, its also a huge loss for the Wolves that he cant play SF yet. If he could (which he probably will at some point) he’s a keeper for the franchise. But as of right now, its a problem that he and Love are gonna share minutes.
Dont think im insane, but I think Darko is a starting C in this C-less league. 12/8/2.5 is what i think he is capable of this this season.
More random thoughts:
Chandler/Melo/Amar’e is legit trouble for every team. I watched the game last night (isnt it awesome how everyone is watching preseason games?) and Chandler’s presence is notable right away.
Jimmer is catching heat for his D, or lack thereof. But did you see Bibby??? My goodness. Cements sneaker? And on O he is just a horrible. He can barely dribble past half court!! Shumpert, Dougals are gonna get Bibby’s minutes by New Year.
WTF, Derrick Williams was 3/4 from 3pt range in his first game. Plus he threw down a sick two handed alley oop. Yet nobody mentions this!!!!?
Come on, this kid is going to be great combo with Love and Rubio. They can run a small line up at times of
PG Rubio
SG JJ
SF Beas
PF Williams
C Love
Wow. The TWolves could be the new OKC. Seriously. They have a lot of talent.
the five guys above plus:
Anthony Randolph
We Johnson
Wayne Ellington
Anthony Tolliver
Darko
and Rookie Michael Lee!!!
If Orlando, LA, NJ, CHI, HOU or any of these teams looking to make a deal they need to include the TWolves in the convo.
@Soopa
I have been asking for the Bulls to make a move on Dwight since I saw he and Coach Van gundy were falling out two years ago. It would be the perfect fit.
PG Rose
Sg Rip
Sf whoever can shoot
PF prolly Boozer, unless ORL is dumb
C Dwight
if you were around early last summer, then you would’ve seen how pissed i was that the Bulls threw that money at Boozer knowing Dwight was unhappy and 2yrs away from free agency
But as it stands the Bulls have an outside shot at winning the title. Problem is, the only way we win is if Derrick Plays out of his mind at the same time that Boozer and Noah both manage to shoot 50%FG and finish around the basket. It’s really that simple. If they did that last year, we would’ve ran through the playoffs.
thats right we…im on the payrolll lol.
———————–
I know people are saying that Derrick Williams can’t play SF. I agree that he shouldn’t. But in order to get him on the floor, i’d play him wherever i have to. Maybe this was insurance just in case Love leaves as a free agent.
@Chicagorilla
@Soopa
I agree DW could blow up and the small line-up can work, but in the end you gotta be able to go big, and Darko ain’t getting them any closer to a ring.
Maybe Malcolm Lee will be the sleeper from the second round, but they still probably need a SG, either lock-down defender or lights out shooter. I’d say trade for SG with the assets they got. And get a real center thru the mid-level. Then they’re set.
@chicagorilla
…agreed Chicago should go full on for Dwight Howard. In any case, they’ll be an awesome team to watch, even though they got Boozer.
You thinking Rip will make it as SG for them?
@Ant
While Darko is a bust for being picked #2 ahead of future all-stars (Wade, Melo, Bosh, David West, Kaman, J.Howard, Mo williams) he is still a good guy to start at center. He plays defense, he rebounds in traffic at a high rate, he’s a big body and he can even score some. Try checking youtube for some of his highlights. Other than a low IQ, the guy can ball a little bit.
With that said, Minny does need a SG. OJ Mayo, Eric Gordon, Afflalo, even a guy like Monta Ellis would be great for them.
Drafting Williams was a must because he was the best talent in the draft. He could even be better than KLove someday. They could run him as a SF in the long run, especially with Rick Alderman and his high post offense. but they’d be better off moving him and Beasley for legit wings.
——-
The reason why i think Rip is so great for Chicago is because it doesn’t just take pressure off of Rose, he’ll finally get to sit back (like Rondo does) and pick apart defenses as Rip comes off screens. Thats only part of the good. Rip also is a very good passer and unselfish player. He curls off screens not just looking to shoot but also to hit the big man rolling to the basket. Rip is a team player and has been well coached going back to HS.
He may not be a All-NBA defender, but at 6’7 with quick feet, the guy is a great team defender. He and Thibs are a perfect match. Even more so than Ray Allen IMO.
I could go on and on, but you’ll see when the season starts. Right now, i’m texting some chick to try and get her to send me naked pics. My attention is mainly focused on that lol
Interesting NBA Top 10: Top Earner, Scorer, Rebounder etc.:
First time I saw Williams I thought this dude is too big to play SF. But he has range and can put the ball on the floor a little bit. Only thing that worries me is if he can guard other SFs like Durant, Melo and Lebron or even the likes of Deng and Iguodala.
Also I am curious to see Jeremy Tyler if he can get on the court at all this year. I remember he was touted as one of the best HS players just a couple of years ago.
Damn so everyone just wrote off Wes Johnson lol. Dude has potential to be good and the wolves have a chance to grow but they need a billups like vet to help them grow. That mature leader in the locker room. Williams is an efficient player and will gel well with a small front court with love and beas but as overrated as I think rubio is, he is a good passer and should concentrating on getting his teammates open looks like rondo and not worry about shooting too much.
I can see baron davis in an NYK uni. His style of play matches with D’Antoni and NYC bball scene. If he’s in shape and can stay healthy he could make. NYK dangerous. I like what I saw from Shumpert and marshon brooks.
Chi-town needs dwight. He and rose could kill it
WTF is going on? Brook Lopez and 11 rebs were used in the same sentence.
And Tyson Chandler’s name was on the headline but no info on what he did or contributions. Dime took on Amare and Melo’s dick in their collective mouths instead.