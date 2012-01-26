The Lakers Reclaim Their City; Dirk Tries A New Career

Lob City’s a Laker town again, if only for a night in this upside-down season where the Clippers are the supposed juggernaut in town. With Andy Garcia looking on with an, ahem, obvious Lakers’ interest, Metta World Peace was as much a factor tonight as he hasn’t been the rest of the season. His physicality and hesitation three, his only bucket of the night, with 3:30 left capped an 11-4 run and the Lakers put the game away from there, thanks to two key plays from Andrew Bynum (19 points). In the closing seconds, he caught a lob from Kobe and finished, and then snuffed DeAndre Jordan‘s layup. Was this truly the night the big kid finally grew up? Andrew Goudelock had a surprising 14 points to add to the front line of Bynum and Gasol, who combined for 43 points and 16 rebounds. Caron Butler started off hot but cooled, and Blake Griffin had a nice 26 and nine night (including three INSANE plays: a follow-up dunk where he came down out of the sky, a crazy double-pump facial and an over-the-head layup) but were the Clippers as rattled as Garcia thought they were? They certainly didn’t handle late-game situations well. Chris Paul seemed too busy handing the ball off to front-row fans who looked exactly like the Doc from Back To The Future … We see Mo Williams (16 points) is getting rid of all his jumpers now so when the playoffs come he’ll have none left … The night after the Oscar nominations came out, our nominee for best game was Raptors/Jazz in Salt Lake. It felt like a game in May the way Toronto’s Linas Kleiza was letting the crowd know about his big night (25 points). He was playing, and kinda looked like one of the Eastern European hitmen in Eastern Promises actually, making it funnier that it was Jose Calderon who dug in the dagger with a minute to play in double overtime. Kleiza tossed it back to Calderon, unaware there were two seconds left on the shot clock, when Calderon threw up a rainbow prayer from 26 feet from his hip…swish. Mind you, they were playing without Andrea Bargnani late, making the team from up north’s first win over Utah since â€” wait for it â€” December 2004 even more interesting … LeBron made shots down the stretch to win in Detroit â€” from the free-throw line. His missed threes in the final two minutes won’t help his reputation with some for missing in clutch moments. But really, LeBron (32 points, seven boards) and Chris Bosh (27 points, six boards) are keeping the Heat afloat without the still-injured Dwyane Wade. Up just eight with eight minutes left, Norris Cole stripped Austin Daye, sped out on a two-on-one break and led LeBron for what looked like a momentum-crippling slam. But before you could change the game on League Pass, the Pistons came back with a 14-2 run and took the lead at 98-95 on Jonas Jerebko‘s top-of-the-key three. Yes, the same Jonas Jerebko who has his own poster for ’80s Night tomorrow in Detroit. Daye was a man though, scoring a career-high 28 to go with six rebounds … Does anyone know what a “diminished groin” is? The Pistons’ color announcer mentioned it about Rodney Stuckey late in the game. The Pistons might be better without Stuckey anyways … Start spreading the news that the Knicks lost again, this time to Cleveland. That’s seven out of the last eight they’ve dropped. Fair to say the Knicks need to switch something up, ’cause it ain’t working. What was surprising was Amar’e going for two emphatic dunks within the first two minutes. It’s almost like he’s reading everything about how his knees are finished and his explosion is gone because the last two nights that boy (19 points, 14 boards) has been jumping more often than the Cameron Crazies. The Knicks aren’t running as fast as expected when Mike D’Antoni was hired, but we’re about to see just how fast James Dolan runs him out of town. … Did anyone else think they were watching Oak Hill when Cleveland took the floor in their new unis? … One of the more unique starts to a fast break went down in Oklahoma City last night. With two minutes left in the fourth, Kendrick Perkins snagged a loose ball and, either bewildered or incredibly savvy, tossed the ball backward over his head at the three-point line to James Harden, who threw it to Durant for the two-hand finish. It was Oklahoma City’s 10th win in its last 11 games. New Orleans coughed up the ball twice with a chance to make it real interesting on its final possessions on mistakes by Al-Farouq Aminu. Trevor Ariza‘s face is on a milkbox this morning in New Orleans-area grocery stores after going M.I.A. the whole game. He shot 1-for-8, finishing with two points … Keep reading to hear about Dirk’s new TV career …
The Raptors were only playing without Bargnani near the end of regulation before it went into OT. Bargs re-injured his calf after putting up 25 pts and playing some solid Defense…the raptors will resume being unwatchable while Andrea sits on the shelf.
Lakers still looked bad but pulled off the win. Till they find themselves i will refer to them as lost angeles lakers. Im happy to see paul get a little shit talked to him. Lets hope he carries the fire over to the next game
Correction not paul i meant Pau.
I think the lakers got too hyped to play Dallas that when they won in such a dramatic fashion it zapped their energy and emotion to bring it in the next 3 games thatthey lost in the road.
Carin butler has a ring right?
Glad I was able to catch the Clippers/Lakers game via live-stream. World Peace is a crazy dude. Dude was a menace throughout the 4th Quarter!
Rubio’s steals streak is still ongoing..
‘zup with Paul getting chippy with Pau on touching his head? I’ve seen it in games a lot of times, and no one’s making a fuss about it. its not like the two of them have bad blood before the game started..
record for most links in a smack?
Loads of great games today and all their talking about is the damn LA game. Shit.
Deron kills Philly in an OT game and he gets is one stinking line? Indy looking ready for a Bulls playoff rematch. The Bucks stop the league’s hottest team and all they write about is LA. Thank Dime the 2 OT upset gets some props (after LA).
Fuck LA. Fuck ESPN and their biased little asses. HAHA.
@ EN FUEGO
You mad bro?
Ya think? HAHA. No coffee and nothing but LA to read today.
But it’s all good now. About 5 hours and 10 posts into smack and no beaver newz! This is as good as it gets. Awesome. Enjoy it while it lasts.
Yo its time for a rap battle! / so go ahead and jump in the saddle / tho that leaves you up shit creek without a paddle! /
You see, these message boards are the shit / yall fake rappin like nobody’s bizness! / thinking y’all got the latest hits / when ur lines stink like 2-day old piss
S’posed to be about kobe, wade, lebron james! / “40 nights, 40 games! / but even the smack’s gettin’ more n more tame / and out the door goes those lame hoopster dames (what a shame)!
Yo, I know my lines suck bad / but alongside beiber news I seem so rad! / control, chicagorilla, even – who’s it? Of yeah, austin burton / ev’rytime I read the smack notes my head gets a major-ass HURTIN’!
Keep the articles comin’ boys!
Raps/Jazz game was so entertaining. Kleiza has to pay attention to what’s going on. He was having too much fun trash-talking the Jazz fans that he had no clue how much time was left on the shot-clock. Jose saved Kleiza’s ass. If Calderon missed that trey, Kleiza is in the doghouse.
Bargnani is starting to embrace being the leader of that team. You can just see it in 4th quarters. He’s got that “Reggie” look in his eye. Like he wants every shot, hit or miss. It’s nice to see. We haven’t seen that look since Damon Stoudamire.
And the colour guys highlighting his HUGE improvement on defence was great. He’s moving his feet now instead of swiping at the ball. He’ll never be a defensive stopper, but the effort to move around the court, and not just lazily reach for the ball is enough to make the offense work that much harder.
Good game by Raps, but FUCK! We needed that loss. No more winning streaks, okay?
Those were some weak ass technical fouls in the LALA game. For some reason I love watching Reggie Evans play, the guy doesn’t give a fuck about getting the ball on the offensive end, he just goes and boxes guys out in the most annoying manner possible. Not sure why Josh McRoberts was getting heated on Reggie, guy just went to wipe some sweat off his brow…McRob should be thankful that he played Reggie and didn’t get his junk touched on.
I don’t know if it happened last night, but Kobe has to be the only player in the nba who can bitch at a ref about a call for so long that his coach has to call a time out because he didn’t bother transitioning on the play and it was 5on4 on the other end, and not get a tech.
It’s astonishing how bad the east is looking this year. After ATL, the drop off is insane, 13 wins for 6th place team, 7 for 7th place. It’s insane that as bad as TDot is playing, they still might accidentally make the playoffs, due to boston douchebags and ny assholes sucking so bad (cheers!).
#Youstilltheclippers
Andrew Goudelock, I see you n welcome back, Ron
me yesterday:
“i feel like this clippers game is a must win for the lakers. i feel paul wants to come back in this game because it is the lakers. he can’t miss this game. kobe said the only guys he sees that can compare to his ferocious competitive nature is rose and cp3. paul was not going to pass up a chance to play kobe. i can’t wait for this game for the sheer excitement.”
glad to see the lakers won the must-win…..
Mavs got some incredible looking rings and then got they ass whooped by the Wolves. Thats the 2nd time they whooped us this year and neither was close. Love is playin like an all around star and Rubio is easily one of my favorite players to watch. Mavs better wake up and realize that playin the T Wolves aint an easy win like it used to be. I’ll give em a pass since Dirk was playin but still….wasn’t a good look.
Story line of the night shoulda been the Pacers winning in Chicago tho. I like that Pacers squad, only caught the 4th quarter but it looks like David West is back 100% from that knee injury cuz he was BALLIN last night.
*since Dirk wasn’t playin.
sidenote: shouldnt they be announcing the dunk contest participants in the next few weeks?? Griffins gonna defend his title but who do yall wanna see in it this year?
Kinda seems weird that 3 of the players I hope to see are 6’10 and up. McGee, Howard, Griffin, _______. Still dont know the 4th guy I hate that is only 4 contestants anyway. Damn I miss the old days
#Stilltheclippers
Three of my favorite in-game dunkers today aside from Blake are Rudy Gay, Iggy and probably DeRozan. McGee looks so lanky and looks fragile as hell when he dunks. Not sure who I want to see in the Dunk Contest. Maybe Terrico White? Is he still in the league? But I hope they cut out the props in the dunk contest. It’s getting as annoying as the flopping in the league.
I’ve only seen mostly clips and highlights of Rubio so far this season but from what I’ve seen, many of his steals are by anticipating where the pass is going to be. Shows you how great his vision and IQ is. Is he also good at picking his opponent’s pocket?
And Kyle Lowry’s having a Lebronesque season in terms of stats (minus the points and FG%). Is it just me or does he kinda look like Jay-Z sometimes?
@K sh!t-zle
It’s funny how u Faker fans come on here to talk after u guys finally beat the Clippers. What r u guys 1-3 against those guys?
Dan Gilbert was right! Cleveland will win a championship before the knicks. Watch how they come out all hyped against my Heat on Friday though…
What I got from last night:
Milsap, Bargnani join the Kyle Lowry, Lamarcus Aldridge team of should be all-stars.
Lamar Odom is just embarrassin now.
@ Control – we at that stage where you might just have to drop dude cuz nobody tradin for him…
@ En Fuego
haha I was just thinking that. All the other posters were fed up maybe those dumb asses finally realized they need to stop with the childish act.
@ DIME CREW–
You all really need to do a BETTER JOB with the Smack section. It has become WEAK; Im not hating, but speaking as a fan of this site, it really needs to be enhanced.
Doesn’t seem to have any sort of real flow or structure.
Now that we are in 2012, do you really need to end EVERY Smack with “We’re out like……”???
KDizzle
I was actually thinking of dropping Odom, he’s just slapping me in the face, and slapping every fantasy owner who was stupid enough to drop his PTSD ass. It’s funny, most guys who fuck a Kardashian end up having their stats go up (it’s actually proven, go look it up), but apparently since Lamar is married to that chick, he’s not fucking her anymore and his stats are going down. I was trying to trade that guy, and jokingly said that his wife was goin to suit up instead of him, and since she’s the same height and weight as Charles Barkley, it would actually be better…now I can say that and be serious. Fantasy team has what could be the 4 best shooters in the league in Nash, Curry, Allen and Morrow, and still getting cracked on FG% completely because of fucking Odom, that prick.
*draft his PTSD ass* not *drop his PTSD ass*
@ Sporty J
Is this a joke? Please tell me you got jokes. How are you callin out anybody, scrub?
Better review Smack n see how I rep my team, win or lose.
You must be crazy tryin to call out anybody after how your ass disappeared after the Mavs murked you lol
Now you come outta ur bunker callin names?
Gettin called out by you as a “bad fan” is like Shaq clownin Reggie on free throw shootin lol
Lol Faker fans? You ever seen a video askin us to “Fan Up”?
[www.youtube.comwatch]
LMAO! Thanks for gettin my day off to such a great start…
Rubio already has a savvy veteran’s game, which probably comes from playing pro ball at souch a young age. He is legit and he seems to only help his team, while other rookies tend to hurt their teams more while learning.
Crazy to think The Wrath Of Khan’s plan might actually be working.
So your saying that the Lakers and Kobe Pipen Bryant has never has never done a video tell the fans to come out and support them? Every team does. If u would keep the Heat and Bosh d!ck out your mouth and worry about what your team is doing to keep its switch out a$$ from turning into Clipper fans. You might know that. I can’t wait to see u Fakers go out in the 1st round again though…
Man, Khan didn’t have a plan, he’s made some choices that have completely killed the franchise for years, getting lucky with two players who can actually form something special is just that…luck. I don’t know if there is any situation, short of winning a championship, that would make me give that guy props, haha.
Is anyone else thinking that E Gordon refused to extend with the Hornets, because he wants to get back to LA? I can see him signing a year (Like Nick Yound or Ben Gordon did back in the day with the Bulls) then bolting. That way the Clips may have no Chauncey and Maybe Paul decides not to stay…… Just a thought
rubio is not used to seeing every women bundled up in scarfs, northface coats, hats and sweatpants while he is in minnesota compared to women in spain. khan didn’t give love a 5 year deal because he wants to give the max deal to rubio. due to the new cba, only one guy can be designated 30% of the salary cap. and since khan drafted rubio, he wants to put his stamp on that signing, similar to how buss is doing with andrew bynum. well, rubio will probably skip town when he is eligible to, to a place with nice weather like the lakers…..well this was wishful thinking on my part. i remember rubio was pissed the wolves took him. he stayed home another two years. he would have been in the nba at 19. isn’t he older than wall already? well, anyway, rubio was hoping the knicks took him. it sucks because the knicks wanted either steph curry, jonny flynn or rubio. happy they missed out on rubio, upset they missed the other two due to assholes swiping them before they had the chance. all in all, i don’t see rubio being a lifetime timberwolf, and khan is not dumb for locking up kevin love yesterday when he had the chance. now love has the option to become a free agent after the following 3 seasons. that feels like it’s around the corner…and when khan sees love leave the team, if they still can’t make the playoffs, i will laugh at him.
happy they missed out on flynn*
and khan IS dumb for not locking up love*
also according to my record…the lakers are 1-1 against the clippers. someone remind me if we count preseason games? oh…
Lol@ sporty j talking about the lost angeles lakers and kobe then saying ” worry about what your team is doing”
I wouldnt mind seeing the bull v pacers again in the playofffs they got sick matchup. I still feel that collison doesnt get enough credit for running that team.
this blake griffin dunk last night was pretty pretty
[www.youtube.com]
that’s because collison is highly inconsistent. but he is good…when he plays well.
Kevin Love is like the you friend’s little sister and there’s the one day where you realize she’s a woman. Kahn has 3 years to show Kevin Love and the other guys that he is serious. I get that Kahn wanted to keep some free for Rubio and whoever else they draft or whatever, but he put himself in a position of having 3 years before they are good or everyone leaves.
I don’t hate the Knicks, but I hate Melo and I hate most Knick fans. I love seeing them lose and I hope Melo never wins another game in his career. If Melo got traded I would want the Knicks to win.
Clippers just kind of folded at the end of the game. The Lakers played well, but the Clippers lost the game more than the Lakers won it.
@ Me – I was thinking the same thing! So many links!
Those posters are out of control. I want a room of 70s, 80s and 90s posters where my friends, my girl and I are in all of them. Awesome stuff, Pistons.
how’s someone complaining about that LA battle gettin top billing and saying bias, then say deron and the nets vs Philly…. lol. east coast bias in sports is waaaay worse. u fools can’t even stay awake to watch half the games out here.
saw yesterday that Nash was leading the league in assists(again) at around 10.4… damn- dude turns 38 in a week! so I looked up Stockton’s numbers at that age to have a comparison because I remember him still putting up stats late in his career(till 40) but anyways stock was at about 8 assists a game at 38 yrs old. the crazy thing I noticed about him tho was that his last 4 years in the league he started 82 games each year. that’s some crazy durability @ the most demanding position in the league.
@ Heckler
Shut up please lol now we whining about the smack??? Come on man
@ KDizz
I wouldnt even pay attention to the kid lol we already know what he is..
ANYHOO
Ima take a page from Kenny Smith and say even though we won FUCK THAT GAME AND FUCK THOSE REFS..
Ill even speak for the Clippers lmao WorldPeace was smashin on Blake Griffin.. Blake even gave the Kia commercial stare on that jump ball scrummage lik “NO FOUL????!”
Ugly ugly game..
At least the Pacer game was good.. I guess they legit.. Lakers then Bulls??? You know they confidence is up there now..
And wtf????
We didnt need to RECLAIM shit lmaooooooooo
@ Big I
How you figure the Clips mailed in a 5 point game that was a 2 point game with a minute left?
Lakers won that game. Kobe passin to Bynum at crunchtime and Bynum gettin a big block on DJ right after. It came down to execution and free throws.
Anyways, I was watchin that game last night thinkin (and don’t take this as I don’t think CP3 is the top pure point in the game) but if the clippers had kept the squad they got right now and got Chauncey off amnesty(I know Stern fixed that too. How you get a dude by biddin only 2 bucks more than the next offer? can’t nobody tell me the league didn’t interfere with that)wouldn’t they be a better overall team?
You startin Chauncey, Eric Gordon, Butler, BG and DeAndre and comin off the bench with Mo(who been killin. Yeah, Lebron had no help pfft) Aminu, Bledsoe, Kaman, Foye, Reg Evans. That’s a more balanced team and you still got your TWolves draft pick which might not be in the lottery much longer with the way the Wolves are ballin.
@ Lakeshow – true that, but I actually thought he was jokin for a minute lol Been a Laker fan since I was a kid and I never seen the Kobe ad askin fans to “come out n support the squad” Lol that was funny tho
@ Silky – they wanna hate on Nash for the team being average as hell(maybe it’s just Austin) but aside from Gortat just wakin up from his nap and startin to play and G-Hill somehow still bein the best defender on the squad, that team is garbage…#FreeSteveNash
KDizzle
Mo “Jesus Dog” Williams, in addition to having the worst tattoo in the league, still does suck. Sure the guy has been a little hot recently, but come on, the only thing he’s been really good at this year is his fg%. Normally he’s shooting like 40%, now he’s up over 50%, but that will drop and average out before the end of the season. While he works on averaging out, he’s going to be bustin out 30%, Kobe-like performances, it’s going to be sickening to watch.
That “pass” Kobe did to Bynum was just a bad shot. I was reading his lips when he went up to Bynum after the play, and though I’m not 100% sure, I think he said “You giant fuck, if you EVER touch one of my shots like that, I’ll mamba bite you in the fucking face”. Keep in mind, that is just my interpretation of what he said…
K Dizzle,
Dont even address dude. He’s a bird fam.
LMAO @ sporty calling out anyone for being a fake ass fan when he got the award for “worse fan of any team in any sport, ever”
OKC is ballin right now but i still for some reason dont see them taking it all..
KDizzle – They didn’t mail it in or quit, they just made mistakes. Lakers played well down the stretch, the Clippers didn’t. It looked like the Clippers didn’t quite know what to do. Not taking anything away from the Lakers. Except floppy ass Fisher. And I was thinking the same thing about CP and the Clips. They got Chauncey, why get CP and give up Gordon?!
Blake griffin finnaly hitting all those jumpers suprised me a bit. Then he tried to hard and did a step back outta bounce. Come on man! If he can keep that shot going for the rest of the season he will he scary to defend.
Lol! Laker banwagoners r out in full force today now that they team played there best game just to beat the Clips. Now all of a the tails have come back out from between there arse and pretty soon we will be hearing about how they got 16 or whatever # it is even though most of them have probably lived long enough to watch only the recent 5 chips. Meet us June if Kobe “Pippen” Bryant doesnt snap by than. But u guys know as good as I know. Ur not beating the Thunder, Blazers, Clips, Memphis, Nuggets, Dallas or Spurs in a playoff series. Its going to be fun watching Shaqs side kick Kobe fade into the sunset pretty soon, never getting another chance to play in the Finals. Keep dreaming Howard and CP3 though. Santa Clause and David Stern r going to bring them down the Chimney for u grown A$$ men that r still dreaming…
i find it funny people can’t just say “the clippers lost”….they planting in Xs and Os…yet when the knicks lose it just “hahah losers, fire diantoni.” they never look at the Xs and Os as to why the knicks lose. why are people coddling the clippers? because they have lovable players?
Now Laker fans want to come on here in full force and talk about how they r pulling clips and sh!t. I dont who fans r worse! Laker fans or Knick fans?