The Latest On Rasheed Wallace’s Potential NBA Comeback

Don’t get me wrong, I’m a huge Rasheed Wallace fan. But an NBA comeback in an already shortened season? This just doesn’t make sense. He played 15 seasons, made over $150 million and won a championship. What more does he have to prove? Regardless, this is what we’re hearing.
From Adrian Wojnarowski of Yahoo! Sports:
Wallace, who retired after 15 seasons in 2010, has been working out and probing some close league friends about possible destinations to sign for the rest of the season, sources said.
At 6-foot-11, Wallace, 37, had been one of the most versatile and talented power forwards of his era. One league source who has talked with Wallace recently describes him as “serious” about a return to the NBA this season. Nevertheless, no teams contacted by Yahoo! Sports reported that they had any contact with Wallace, or his representative.
When reached on Friday, Wallace’s agent, Bill Strickland, would only tell Yahoo! Sports’ Marc Spears: “As a veteran player, [Wallace] knows what it takes to be reinstated.”
So assuming Wallace wants to return, who takes a chance on him? As Wojnarowski notes, “In a limited role, several GMs told Yahoo! they still believe his scoring and defending ability would probably be better than anyone else available to them.” Teams like Atlanta and Golden State just lost bigs for the next few months, and Wallace could potentially step right in and contribute. Wallace also clearly holds appeal for teams contending for an NBA title, but after 18 months away from the game, everyone is worried about his shape and conditioning in a condensed season.
Assuming he’s ready to go, one intriguing situation could be playing for the Chicago Bulls. According to Nick Friedell of ESPNChicago.com, “It makes sense to take a look if he’s in shape.” Wallace already has a comfort level with Tom Thibodeau, as well as played with Rip Hamilton in Detroit and Brian Scalabrine in Boston. The Bulls need another big, and Wallace very well could be the guy.
What about a return to Boston? A league source told A. Sherrod Blakely of CSNNE.com on Thursday night that Wallace would consider the Celtics, but that “he’s going to look at all his options” before making a decision. This morning, Blakely reported that Boston currently has “no interest” in bringing him back.
What do you think? Should a team take a chance on Wallace?
We’d take him on the dubs…But I would shoot for NY if I were him.
thats my fuckin guy right there
PLEASE GOD LET THIS HAPPEN. If for nothing more than the interviews. Words cannot describe how much joy I’ve gotten from watching him and hearing his exploits over the years. Between getting Ts like Eddy Curry gets Big Macs to his glorious stint on the Jail Blazers (“We done smoked it all up.” awesome) to chucking balls at Jason Maxiell while he’s being interviewed to countless great quotes (“CTC,” “Both teams played hard, my man”) to buying f*cking championship belts for the Pistons when they won, everything he does is entertaining and the NBA is better when Sheed’s involved. He should be miked up for EVERY GAME!
but ya, he’s done
CHICAGO, ATLANTA or MIAMI can DEFINITELY USE HIM!!!!
Sheeeeeeeeeeeed!!!
Damn, even saying that sounds old…
Love to see him back, Pistons or not he has always been a favourite of mine. Such a high basketball IQ.
Sign him up, I’m sure he can still hit the 3-ball and rebound.
the bulls need another big like i need another felony
ny in a bench role
miami in a starting role
atl can use him off the bench
spurs off the bench
memphis can use him off the bench
i like him in dal as a 15-20 min per game starter
warriors could use him, but their prospects at a deep playoff run limits their options
he’d be LA’s best big off the bench for the lakers
**but a return to portland, mixed in with their chances to go deep in the post season may be the most sentimental.
OK, I know the 5 is hard to fill these daze, but this would be a new low. Love the Sheed Persona but really, he simply would not compete. It’d be sad and tarnish good, funny, ridiculous and sublime memories. For what? The league minimum? Please…
i think he should return to boston….danny ainge isnt doing to good on these trades…i think rasheed will be good in boston..boston needs bigs guys that can play defense and can score…theres ur guy right there!!!
boston is on record for saying they’d rather not bring him back. they have no interest. in fact…he retired with them, so i think they still have his rights…so the fact they have the inside edge to re sign him and are showing no interest just means he’ll be somewhere else besides boston
I’d take him Orlando to be that backup 5 for Dwight. I know Big Baby’s been doing a good job of that spot but he’s woefully undersized and that WILL tell later in the season. now if we could put Baby as a backup 4 and occasionally switch Anderson out to the 3 when resting Dwight, that’d be just aces.
and to do that, we could put Sheed at the 5.
it’d be great.
Okc!!!! Post offense and somebody to keep russwest (my fav player) in check when he gets outta control.
i think okc moves to fast for sheed’s stage of career.
bieber’s right about okc being too quick for sheed. maybe a half court team. spurs? dallas could use him for the minimum
also if he is in shape i wouldn’t mind seeing him back in portland behind lamarcus, but that would mean cutting crash’s minutes at the 4, also i’d worry about chemistry issues. plus portland fans are too stuck up and never appreciate him when they had him in his prime. also with z-bo out i could see him in memphis
The 2nd unit isn’t too fast for him. Neither is the playoffs. You must forgotten how many times russwest dribbled down the shot clock to pull up from 17 ft. 2nd unit doesn’t run like the starters. It’s all Harden creating for others or driving getting fouled to go to the line. Sheed can take Nazr’s spot.