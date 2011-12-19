The NBA’s Most Bizarre Training Camp Injury

Promising Cleveland Cavaliers guard Manny Harris knows that he can contribute to the team, he just needs to be on the floor. Unfortunately, that’s probably not going to happen for at least two weeks because Harris is in the same condition as the old hamburger meat in the back of your freezer.
Harris is sidelined with what is being called “freezer burn.”
He apparently showed up at camp with some sort of weird burn on his right foot that he says occurred when he was working out at a Nike training facility in November. From Cleveland.com:
It’s believed he suffered the burn while sitting in a cooling chamber, a new-age alternative to ice baths. The machines are supposed to help in speeding the healing process for injuries. Harris said he’s not sure how the mishap occurred. It was first reported by the Waiting For Next Year blog.
Harris tried to let it heal naturally before allowing a doctor in Detroit to prescribe a cream or ointment.
Well ok then.
What is the weirdest basketball injury you have ever seen or heard of?
Follow Patrick Cassidy on Twitter
Follow Dime Magazine on Twitter
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook
“allowing a doctor in Detroit to prescribe a cream or ointment.” That seems like a solution to a whole lot of nasty shit, most of them are picked up from a cold bitch, not a cold machine. Detroit is also the last place you want to see a doctor, ppl here fuckin crazy.
Haha, that is hilarious. “Detroit is the last place you want to see a doctor.”
Same thing happened to sprinter Justin Gaitlin a couple weeks before the World Championships this year. He was still able to run and made it to the semifinals of the 100-meters, so hopefully Manny will be alright.
that David lee and Wilson Chandler tooth in elbow shit was nasty a year ago. I think lee was back the next game only to find out about an infection and ended up sitting out for half a dozen games
Nothing beats Shaun “Centaur Legs” Livingston’s injury…NOTHING
@BigShotBob – question was weirdest, not grossest. Livingston’s wasn’t weird at all, basketball injury during a game. Weirdest has to be this one. Freezer burn? Really???
This dude can score in bunches, he’ gonna open some eyes if he can stay healthy
I’m still laughing at control