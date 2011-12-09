The NBA’s Newest Free Agent: Gilbert Arenas

Now things are getting real. In an official statement from the Orlando Magic – on their website – President of Basketball Operations/General Manager Otis Smith announced that they have waived Gilbert Arenas and designated him as the team’s “amnesty player,” paying him the $62.4 million left on his contract through 2013-14. Welcome to free agency, Gil.
Amnesty 2011 gives Magic GM Otis Smith an opportunity to undo a gamble on his good buddy Gil that backfired spectacularly and take at least some of the considerable tension out of the air after the toxic end to last season in that first-round exit to Atlanta … at a time when the weight of Dwight Howard‘s 2012 free agency happens to hang over all of Central Florida. The Magic, remember, have a deep-pocketed financier in Rich DeVos that would be on the short list of NBA owners who could withstand the huge financial hit required to send Arenas away. So it’s going to happen. It’s just of matter of when.
I saw Arenas play in San Jose for the We Believe vs. Dubs charity game, and he looked like he still had it him to be an NBA contributor. Will anyone bid on him before he clears waivers? Perhaps. But it’s more likely that Arenas hits the free agent market running, looking for a new team and a fresh start.
Was this a smart move by Orlando? What team should take a chance on Arenas?
Chicago!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Call me crazy but he’d look ok in a Knicks uniform for vet minimum.
The Warriors back up for Curry…
Why not Boston? Feel like he’ll end up in Denver.
A Chi uni would look good on him!
cha-ching!
he would kill it if he went to the Suns since they waived Carter
I wouldn’t be surprised if Arenas just retires. If I’m correct on the terms of the amnesty clause, he’s still gonna make what he signed for on that $111 million deal, so he’s solid financially. If he can’t get back to being the superstar he once was and doesn’t wanna be a bit player, I think Arenas is one of those guys who doesn’t NEED basketball to feel fulfilled in his life.
Anywhere else but back to Orlando man.
Knicks, Hawks, or Heat
Time for the Knicks to sign Arenas, Baron and Rip and become the most “interesting” team in NBA history.
Come to Miami!!! Bibby was just keeping the jersey warm for you!
I could see him in chicago being a sixth man of the year candidate. back up rose and crawford.
obviously, i think they should sign jamal crawford.
even though redick would’ve been a better match if orlando didn’t match the offer last year.
Knicks should try him… He can’t be worse than bibby…
@Austin
You’re wrong man. Arenas obsesses over basketball. Not only that, he obsesses over proving people wrong (I’m sure you heard the story of why he wore #0 and why he hates Duke players) also. Me personally, I wouldn’t want him in Chicago, because Gilbert is the kinda guy that needs to be the man to be effective. He needs to feel comfortable jacking 20 shots per game without batting an eye.
That $h!t won’t go down in Chicago, or with any contender.