The Next Big Thing In High School Basketball: Andrew Wiggins

In Dime #66, we introduced you to Andrew Wiggins. He’s only a sophomore, and yet we named him one of our top 25 breakout players for this year. From Huntington Prep by way of Canada, he has been getting LeBron James-like buzz for a minute now, and is considered BY FAR the best player in his class. 6-7 with a 6-11 wingspan, he has pretty much everything you’d want from a cat in terms of skill and athleticism. Check out this highlight tape from our friends at CityLeagueHoopsTV to see for yourself.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

What do you think?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.