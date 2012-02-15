The Next Big Thing In High School Basketball: Andrew Wiggins

In Dime #66, we introduced you to Andrew Wiggins. He’s only a sophomore, and yet we named him one of our top 25 breakout players for this year. From Huntington Prep by way of Canada, he has been getting LeBron James-like buzz for a minute now, and is considered BY FAR the best player in his class. 6-7 with a 6-11 wingspan, he has pretty much everything you’d want from a cat in terms of skill and athleticism. Check out this highlight tape from our friends at CityLeagueHoopsTV to see for yourself.
That kid is a sophomore?! Oh god.
i just dont get it.. how are all these players so highly ranked? his athleticism is very impressive and he’s aggressive going to the hoop but how is he the best basketball player of his age? this highlight only shows dunks and layups – and even on his lay ups he barely has a left hand
im getting tired of watching tall lanky athletic high school players getting praised as the best players of their graduating class.. of course there are many players with incredible handles and shots but these guys who are simply athletic and dunk over other players… i just dont get it
look at a lot of the tall lanky athletic players that have made it to the league in the past few years: julian wright, brandon wright, corey brewer – all athletic freaks who cant hit a jumpshot or make a simple dribble move
we need more players like jeremy lin in the nba!
because colleges and the nba believe that they can teach these young players to develop skills better than small time high school folks… plus they have ‘systems’ that requires most players to be good at just a few tasks…
it would be tougher to teach basketball if the incoming players have a preconceived notion about how they like to play and can’t be controlled by the coach…
during the yao years, the most frequent comment i heard when rocket games are on tv is, ‘you can’t teach 7’6”
not saying this is the right idea, but i think this is their logic…