The Next Big Thing In High School Basketball: Andrew Wiggins

#Video
02.15.12 6 years ago 3 Comments

In Dime #66, we introduced you to Andrew Wiggins. He’s only a sophomore, and yet we named him one of our top 25 breakout players for this year. From Huntington Prep by way of Canada, he has been getting LeBron James-like buzz for a minute now, and is considered BY FAR the best player in his class. 6-7 with a 6-11 wingspan, he has pretty much everything you’d want from a cat in terms of skill and athleticism. Check out this highlight tape from our friends at CityLeagueHoopsTV to see for yourself.

What do you think?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

