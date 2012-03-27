The Pacers Send A Message To The East; Carmelo Anthony On The Comeback

Are they for real? We guess we could’ve said that about either one of the teams taking the floor in Indiana last night. The Pacers beheaded the Heat by 15, and Miami has now lost two in a row by double figures, and are just 8-6 since the All-Star break. Title contenders? They need to get their heads out of the sand first. Then on the other side, the Pacers made a statement: Don’t overlook us. They almost had Miami calling for the mercy rule on the boards, destroying them 49-33. Indiana had everything working.(25 points, nine rebounds) was his usual “perfect number two masquerading as a one,” hitting enough shots to outshine his bigger-name competitors.(16 points, 10 rebounds) hit a crazy shot from midcourt where the ball seemed to missile at the hoop. Even(20 points) got out on the break and finished with a two-handed, double-pump dunk.(11 points, nine rebounds) may be continuing to kill his fantasy owners with his annual second half slumber, but last night he caught our attention. He became one of the first players we can ever remember to hit for the “cycle.” Dude dunked on James AND blocked his shot at the rim. In one game, we can’t remember the last time that happened …, we salute you. You scored 28 and hit eight triples as the Magic clipped the Raptors pretty easily, 117-101. But that’s not why we want to shake that right hand. Anyone who can find a way to put up 13 threes in one game – and you aren’tor a pre-2005– gets major love from us. Again, it doesn’t matter that the other team’s best player was(21 points). 13 triple attempts in one game is like getting rejected by the same girl four times during one recess, and continuously going back for more. Except Anderson was copping digits on every pickup line he used … What else do we love about the Magic?(18 points, seven assists) had someone slap the game back into him … The Jazz continued their push to make the playoffs, throttling the Nets by 21 in New Jersey., one of the forgotten men this year (he actually has the same exact PER as), went off for 24 and 13. We’ll simply stomach most New Jersey losses, but this one was particularly bad. Utah was coming off that four overtime loss in Atlanta that took so long the game probably could’ve made Schindler’s List feel like a CBS sitcom. For the Jazz to come into Jersey, and put the clamps on the Nets, we can only shake our heads … Houston’s(24 points) pushed it to overtime with a jumper from about 22 feet away, and once there, Houston did enough to beat the Kings, 113-106 … Welcome back. The lil’ man hit four big free throws for the Rockets in his first action of the season … “is a beast” – a text message we received in similar words about seven times last night. He had 38 and 14 in the losing effort … Denver hammered Chicago by 17 behind 49 total points fromand