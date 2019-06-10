‘The Starters’ Will Not Return To NBA TV Next Season

Turner

The Starters are reportedly in search of a new home for next season. The TV show that grew out of The Basketball Jones podcast that featured Tas Melas, Leigh Ellis, Trey Kerby and J.E. Skeets will apparently end its run on NBA TV after six seasons and more than 1,000 episodes.

The Washington Post reported on Monday that the show would not return to NBA TV for the 2019-2020 season. The report cited multiple sources and explained the reasoning behind the decision to end the show, which airs on the NBA-owned network that’s operated by Turner Broadcasting.