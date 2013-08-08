The Top 10 NBA Fashion Trendsetters On Instagram

While we’ve covered who the top players are to follow on Instagram already, we take a look at the NBA’s top fashion pioneers and the outfits that they showcase on our Instagram news feeds.
Here are the NBA’s top 10 trendsetters on Instagram.
*** *** ***
10. CARMELO ANTHONY
‘Melo solidified himself last season as one of the NBA’s best dressed and did so with his trademark fedoras — bringing back the style from early in the 20th century. While ‘Melo dresses within his comfort zone, you can always count on his Instagram account to provide you a variety of fedoras as he turns back the hands of time of the fashion police.
9. JOHN WALL
Wall is a star on the horizon after recently signing a max deal with Washington, but his ability to set trends is on the rise as well. Wall is seen below sporting a colorful snapback that includes pink rose flower print, a backpack that has leopard print straps, what looks to be a t-shirt inspired from the movie Jaws, and a pair of fashionable maroon pants. Look for the Wizards to make it out to the playoffs of the top-heavy Eastern Conference next season and for a stylish appearance for Wall at the podium.
