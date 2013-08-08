The Top 10 NBA Fashion Trendsetters On Instagram

NBA Players love to show out on Instagram on a daily basis. Some of them likelove to show off pictures and videos of their kids while other guys likeshow off their lifetime supply of Js . Instagram is also home to all of the NBA’s off-the-court trendsetters.

While we’ve covered who the top players are to follow on Instagram already, we take a look at the NBA’s top fashion pioneers and the outfits that they showcase on our Instagram news feeds.

Here are the NBA’s top 10 trendsetters on Instagram.

10. CARMELO ANTHONY

‘Melo solidified himself last season as one of the NBA’s best dressed and did so with his trademark fedoras — bringing back the style from early in the 20th century. While ‘Melo dresses within his comfort zone, you can always count on his Instagram account to provide you a variety of fedoras as he turns back the hands of time of the fashion police.