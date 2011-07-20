The Top 5 Basketball Leagues Outside The United States

But that’s only if you pick the right league. Pick wrong and you could end up freezing your ass off on a bus in Siberia traveling from one empty gymnasium to another. That’s why we’re here to break down the five best leagues for NBA players looking to get some burn outside the U.S.

5. CBA, China

If you’re down with living on the other side of the world, the CBA could be the spot. The league pays well and it has a similar style to the NBA (games are 48 minutes long). It might not have the same level of talent as the top European leagues, but it boasts some solid imports like Quincy Douby, James Singleton and Lester Hudson. However, like many foreign leagues, the CBA has a two-import limit so spots will be limited.

4. Liga Nacional de BÃ¡squet, Argentina

Arguably the second best pro basketball league in the Americas, Argentina’s Liga Nacional de BÃ¡squet packs plenty of talent. Just ask Manu Ginobili, Fabricio Oberto, Luis Scola, or Carlos Delfino who all started their careers in the 16-team league. Argentina proved it produces some talented ballers at the 2004 Olympics where it grabbed a gold medal. Word on the street is that Argentina isn’t such a shabby place to live either.

3. Lega Basket Serie A, Italy

Raptors fans, you can thank Lega Basket Serie A for failing to mold Andrea Bargnani into the beast you wish he were. Bargnani, who was selected No. 1 overall by Toronto in 2006, spent three seasons with Italy’s Benetton Treviso before coming to the U.S. But just because Bargnani is soft doesn’t mean the league lacks talent. Brandon Jennings, who tiptoed around the NBA age minimum by spending a year with Lottomatica Roma before going to the Bucks, had trouble getting buckets in Italy, averaging just 5.5 points in 17 minutes per game with Roma. Other notable alumni of Lega Basket Serie A include Bill Bradley, who spent his first pro season with the Italian club Olimpia Milano while studying at Oxford, and Dominique Wilkins, who played a year with Teamsystem Bologna.

2. HEBA A1, Greece

HEBA A1 has long been a popular destination for American players. Even before Josh Childress opted to leave the NBA in 2008 to join the Greek club Olympiakos, Wilkins spent a season Panathinaikos, where he captured the 1996 Euroleague title. Even without Wilkins, Panathinaikos has had little trouble earning victories, snagging 13 of the last 14 HEBA A1 titles. The club’s dominance could finally come to an end if Olympiacos can land a solid NBA guy to replace Childress for the upcoming season. Joining Olympiakos wouldn’t be a bad gig, as the team plays in the city Piraeus on the Saronic Gulf. Just make sure to watch out for the riots.