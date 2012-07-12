The Top 5 Most Important Players To Re-Sign In Free Agency

There’s a time and place for shaking things up in the NBA, and there’s another for finding a rhythm with familiar parts and pieces. When free agency opened for official signings on Wednesday, most the attention went to the shiny new additions around the league, from Steve Nash in Los Angeles to Omer Asik in Houston. Creating — or holding together — a contender isn’t just about the add-ons, though; it’s about keeping the best players from before who already have experience.

Without ado, the top 5 most important re-signings in NBA free agency of 2012.

5. DANNY GREEN, SAN ANTONIO

The Spurs can use his career 42 percent three-point shooting for all of the next three years he re-signed for. The reported $12-million deal is a steal for a three-point shooter who found his footing after spending time in the Developmental League to appear in all 66 games last season and shoot 43 percent from deep. That was the fifth-best in the NBA last season of any player 6-6 or taller who shot more than a handful of threes, but it’s not a slam on his athleticism, either, to peg him as a dangerous three threat. Though he has a harder time playing his way out of slumps because of the established star system in San Antonio, and thus fewer touches, he is the Spurs’ best inside-outside threat next to Manu Ginobili with his ability to drive.