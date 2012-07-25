The Top 5 Plays From USA vs. Spain’s Exhibition

#Olympics #Video #Kevin Durant #Kobe Bryant #LeBron James #Chris Paul
07.25.12 6 years ago

There weren’t any Team USA 1992 throwback unis and nowhere to be found was the pressure of the knockout stage of the Olympics. Yet Tuesday’s Team USA win over Spain, 100-78, was a chance to see how these teams matched up after days of “will they or won’t they” talk surrounding strategy. If you’re Spain, Marc Gasol didn’t play at forward, and he’s an advantage inside over every U.S. interior defender not named Tyson Chandler. But I’m getting ahead of myself. Despite mixed reviews of some guys calling this a “friendly” and Mike Krzyzewski saying it was the biggest game in Barcelona since ’92, there were a lot of highlight reel plays. Hit the jump to check out the five best.

5. LEBRON WITH THE FLUSH
When the U.S. runs pick and rolls between LeBron and Kevin Durant, two of the best passing bigs (even though KD is of course a 6-10 guard) ever to play, it’s a thing of understated beauty. The bungled Spanish “switch, nevermind don’t switch!” D contributes to this, of course. It should be interesting to see how much better the Spanish get by the knockout stage.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Olympics#Video#Kevin Durant#Kobe Bryant#LeBron James#Chris Paul
TAGSChris PaulJOSE CALDERONKEVIN DURANTKEVIN LOVEKOBE BRYANTLeBron JamesMIKE KRZYZEWSKIOLYMPICSSERGE IBAKATEAM USAvideo

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 22 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP