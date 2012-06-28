The Top 5 Reasons To Attend The NBA Draft

Sure, you can catch some Olympic basketball but who wants to wake up early or stay up late already knowing that the U.S. will win by 30? There’s also the summer leagues, but aside from the top draft picks, most of the players are unrecognizable and the play is just downright sloppy. So even though it’s usually within just a week of the final buzzer of the NBA season, the easiest way to get your NBA fix for the summer is at the annual draft.
The draft itself lacks a “wow” factor, or anything that’s going to make you pop out of your seat in excitement, but if you suffer from severe NBA withdrawals each and every summer, perhaps the only remedy is to attend it. Let me tell you why.
*** *** ***
5. Won’t Miss A Thing
Don’t you hate when you’re at a game and you can’t get updated on replays or get any details from the commentary? I thought the draft would be the same way, but the same draft you see on your TV at home is mic’d up for the viewing pleasure of those attending. This way, you don’t miss any information about trades, player profiles, or what to expect out of the athletes being drafted.
4. It Doesn’t Matter Who You Root For
At the NBA Draft, you can find fans from all over the place. Remember what I said earlier about the drink consumption by mostly everyone there? Well it brings out all the theatrics and shenanigans you can imagine. Last year, a Suns fan ran up and down the bleachers after they took Markieff Morris with the No. 13 pick, waiving a banner with the jubilance of a man who just hit the lottery. People dress up not only in their team’s jerseys, but sometimes even as their favorite team’s mascot, as if it’s the opening night for a Harry Potter movie. It’s an NBA nerd’s dream. So no matter where you’re from or who you root for, you never have to be too embarrassed to show some team pride.
3. Witnessing History
I attend a lot of NBA games and one my favorite things to say is “I was there when ___.” There’s just something different about seeing history live in person that makes it that much more unfathomable. Those who attended the 2003 Draft can always say they were there the day LeBron James, and many other of today’s stars were drafted and if Michael Jordan can slip to the third pick and Kobe Bryant to the 13th, you never know who the next great player might be. Being drafted into the NBA is a special day in the lives of these players and as their fans, seeing someone you followed or liked to watch in college take the next step is great for us too.