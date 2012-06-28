The Top 5 Reasons To Attend The NBA Draft

Especially for those Miami Heat haters, the end of the NBA Finals is a tough pill to swallow. Not only are we now under the rule of the Miami Empire, but without any more NBA games to be played, fans of the league are left with nothing but the monotony of baseball until NBA training camps open in September.

Sure, you can catch some Olympic basketball but who wants to wake up early or stay up late already knowing that the U.S. will win by 30? There’s also the summer leagues, but aside from the top draft picks, most of the players are unrecognizable and the play is just downright sloppy. So even though it’s usually within just a week of the final buzzer of the NBA season, the easiest way to get your NBA fix for the summer is at the annual draft.

The draft itself lacks a “wow” factor, or anything that’s going to make you pop out of your seat in excitement, but if you suffer from severe NBA withdrawals each and every summer, perhaps the only remedy is to attend it. Let me tell you why.

*** *** ***

5. Won’t Miss A Thing

Don’t you hate when you’re at a game and you can’t get updated on replays or get any details from the commentary? I thought the draft would be the same way, but the same draft you see on your TV at home is mic’d up for the viewing pleasure of those attending. This way, you don’t miss any information about trades, player profiles, or what to expect out of the athletes being drafted.

4. It Doesn’t Matter Who You Root For

At the NBA Draft, you can find fans from all over the place. Remember what I said earlier about the drink consumption by mostly everyone there? Well it brings out all the theatrics and shenanigans you can imagine. Last year, a Suns fan ran up and down the bleachers after they took Markieff Morris with the No. 13 pick, waiving a banner with the jubilance of a man who just hit the lottery. People dress up not only in their team’s jerseys, but sometimes even as their favorite team’s mascot, as if it’s the opening night for a Harry Potter movie. It’s an NBA nerd’s dream. So no matter where you’re from or who you root for, you never have to be too embarrassed to show some team pride.