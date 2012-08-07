The Top 5 Worst NBA Nicknames

“‘To use the nickname just points and screams of lazy journalism by the national media, that’s really what it is,’ Rose told Jamie Samuelsen of 97.1 FM in Detroit. ‘It’s no fault at all of the young gymnasts. But I really wish they would have come up with an even more creative tag for them and their gold medal pursuit.'”
The truth is, he’s probably right. Although “lazy journalism” might be a bit of an overstatement – I’d go with not-important-enough-to-actually-care-about journalism that happened to infringe upon Jalen Rose’s hallowed past. We like easy nicknames. Because, for whatever reason, regular names just aren’t good enough. Except instead of pooling our creative genius, we slap some half-assed analogy or pun or abbreviation on an athlete and run with it. If it’s catchy, even better.
Really, we should just let Shaq come up with everything. He named Paul Pierce “The Truth,” and his self-given titles of “The Big Aristotle” or “Shaqovich” just scratch the surface of his naming aptitude. But alas, that’s not how it happens, and we’re left with some pretty underwhelming NBA nicknames. Some have stuck, so they’ve fenagaled their way into basketball’s vocabulary, even if they’re of poor quality. In order to further air Jalen Rose’s dirty laundry, we’ve decided to bring you the worst of the worst. Remember, popular doesn’t equal good. It just equals popular.
I look forward to being summarily executed in the comments.