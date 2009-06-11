After news broke yesterday morning about Tim Floyd’s resignation at USC, our man Jason Jordan got after tracking down the members of the Trojans’ incoming basketball recruiting class to find out if they were going to stick with USC.
Not surprisingly, dudes are scrambling to get out of their commitments and for at least one player, the AD hasn’t answered his phone calls. Players are angry, confused and frustrated. Check it all out HERE.
The USC Emergency
After news broke yesterday morning about Tim Floyd’s resignation at USC, our man Jason Jordan got after tracking down the members of the Trojans’ incoming basketball recruiting class to find out if they were going to stick with USC.
Floyd the Barber