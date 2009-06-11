The USC Emergency

06.11.09 9 years ago

After news broke yesterday morning about Tim Floyd’s resignation at USC, our man Jason Jordan got after tracking down the members of the Trojans’ incoming basketball recruiting class to find out if they were going to stick with USC.

Not surprisingly, dudes are scrambling to get out of their commitments and for at least one player, the AD hasn’t answered his phone calls. Players are angry, confused and frustrated. Check it all out HERE.

Around The Web

TAGSCOLLEGEhigh schoolReal StoriesTim FloydUSC

Listen To This

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 20 hours ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 3 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 3 days ago 5 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 6 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP