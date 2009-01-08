This is a Terrible Idea

There are stories in today’s Philadelphia Daily News and Inquirer about how Sixers interim coach Tony DiLeo is demanding that his team shoot more threes. He’s so intent that they take more triples that he’s set three-point goals for each game and let players know that they’ll be benched for not shooting treys.
As someone who thinks he knows a little bit about basketball and puts himself through the regular agony of watching every Sixers game, I have to tell you, this sounds like an atrocious idea. Statistically, Philly is the worst-shooting team in the NBA – in their last nine games they’re shooting under 25% from behind the arc.
Beyond the hard stats, if you’ve seen the Sixers play, you know this is a bad idea. The bricks are plentiful. I think Andre Iguodala is a great player, but every time he takes a long jumper, I never, ever find myself thinking it’s money. And the rest of them? Grim at best, especially without Elton Brand in the paint to draw some of the defense’s attention from the perimeter.
I just think it’s a huge mistake to take a roster of guys with clear strengths and try to make them something that they’re not. They’re not the Mavericks or the Suns. This Sixers team is clearly at its best when the guys are running and trying to get to the hoop. They haven’t been running like they did at the end of last season when they made their nice playoff push and it shows in the standings.
There is one guy on the entire roster who makes a living with his jumper and that’s Kareem Rush (I’m not counting Donyell Marshall – He hasn’t been an NBA player in about five years or so). If you’re going to tell your team to shoot more threes, you probably want to utilize your best shooter, right? Rush was the only guy to get the DNP-CD last night and hasn’t seen the floor yet in 2009.
Unless this is a way to get them closer to Steph Curry, James Harden, Greg Monroe, or Brandon Jennings, then this is going to be a mess.
Why wouldn’t you have the guys shoot threes in practice before you install it during a game and second, shouldn’t you have guys roles defined, like some people can make long range jumpers, some guys are slashers, he needs to define their roles better.
’cause every ballplayer thinks they can do it all.
Even when they watch game after game of film and they can clearly see what they’re good at and what they suck at, they still think they can do it all
Hey, coach. Ya want em to shoot more 3’s??? Why not run em some plays then.
they should pick up Antoine Walker… no one needs to convince that guy to keep shooting threes… even if he misses everything… lol
Thats why dude is an INTERIM coach..
I don’t know, their a good rebounding team and long shots lead to long rebounds.
well we know dileo aint gonna be around long. if he wants more threes then go pick up a shooter. maybe two
they should trade for that korver kid, he would fit their system…o…wait.
I hear you Pat, but I disagree to a degree…
Dre I actually isn’t the worst shooter, but he is no where near as confident as he was even as a rookie and 2nd year player…I remember two games where he dropped 6 Threes…He was much more confident and in rhythm playing off of AI catching and shooting…
I think what Dileo is trying to do is instill confidence…There are many players in the league that struggle, but when given the green light they get a better rhythm and swagger to their game…Think Jameer Nelson, Sasha after he dug out 12th man, Boobie in the playoffs, etc…
I think Dileo is trying to use the same philosophy as Jim O’Brien. The Pacers are in most games because with every shot they take they are confident that it is a shot that they are not going to catch shit over from a coach…It works to a degree, but you have to have slashers and playmakers….Sixers have slashers and playmakers (not Superstars) that are CAPABLE, but not ocnfident in taking the 3-point shot…
I like the idea in the sense that it can work to increase offensive fluidity and confidence…
BUT
Their problem lies more in the fact that they don’t know how to stop the bleeding when teams start going on runs…For years Sixers had a great system of defense creating offense and they aren’t horrible by any stretch, but against teams capable of multiple runs they wilt…You can shot them out the gym, because they have no answers and I guess that’s where the seemingly desperate ploy to “jack” shots comes in to play…The three is being used as a hopeful equalizer for their strategic flaws…Not the best way to do it, but I can’t say I’m mad at this point…
they need to pick up House off the C’s hes not shy of shootin the shit out of the ball
WOW….that’s a dumb idea…a 3 pointer QUOTA?!
Patrick don’t know shit y’all – them 76ers have got to shoot them 3s to win ballgames. Ain’t become better at shooting 3s unless them cats be practicing them 3 pointers. When Elton Brand returns, them cats can space the floor for the big dude y’all.
True thugs NEVER lie.
Tyrone
This guy apparently doesn’t like the head coaching job. This must be his way of letting management know he doesn’t want to keep the job.
sounds good to me. go jack ’em all up!
rush played already in 2009 right? versus th spurs the last time if i’m not mistaken.
Tyrone why would you say this?
Is JJ Redick available?
Hey, why not, 6ers suck anyway. May as well try something new cause conventional plays aren’t working.
Rockets can give them Luther Head for a philly cheese steak and some vitamin water.
If that happens then the sixers are becoming the raptors… not good
We not shit anyway.
Damn no love of sixers?? They have been improving and I like what we are finally seeing from Dre I. Andre Miller isn’t just jacking shots anymore and Speights is getting more time and producing…I did think Rush would do more, but hey…I think they have the chance the make the same kind of run they did last year, but end on the better side of .500. I didn’t have them winning the Chip, but I’m not a elton brand fan…They are doing what they should be doing…
This can go either way…while it is a good idea to get them to jack more, we need people who can actually shoot. I’m a big Andre Miller fan, but outside of 15 feet, he’s not gonna get it done. If you look at most every other team in the league, probably can draw the exception on Rondo in Boston, they have a 3 point threat at the point position. Philly hasn’t had that threat in a few years now. This sixers team is a run-n-gun team, but without an offensive gameplan to get the ball to your ALL-STAR CALIBER PF on the box, you’re not going to be successful. We’re actually turning into Golden State, just without the shooting. Forcing slashers to shoot is not gonna make them very happy and it’s not going to necessarily increase your chances of winning. We need to develop an offense that utilizes the post-up abilities of Brand (get rid of Dalembert) and build from the post, out. You got a better shot at making more 3’s this way.
Sorry about the long post, but I’m a Philly guy and I’m tired of going to games and being disappointed with the team’s play