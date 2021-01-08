Getty Image
Report: Three Mavericks Players Will Stay In Denver Following A Positive COVID Test

The NBA’s ongoing attempt to put on a season while the COVID-19 pandemic is ongoing hit several bumps in the road this week. Whether it was a player testing positive, as was the case with Philadelphia 76ers guard Seth Curry, or close contact protocols keeping someone sidelined, like Denver Nuggets youngster Michael Porter Jr., the stark reality of the circumstances surrounding this season feels like it has been as prominent as ever in recent days.

Now, another team has found itself impacted by all of this, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. The Dallas Mavericks reportedly had a positive test in their ranks following Thursday’s win over the Denver Nuggets, and to compound matters, a pair of players were viewed as close contacts. As a result, they are slated to stay in Denver, although it is unclear how long they’ll need to remain quarantined.

The remainder of the team has made its way back to Dallas, and in a bit of good news, both of the close contacts have tested negative up to this point.

It is unclear if further contact tracing into this particular case will be necessary. Dallas, which is one of seven Western Conference teams that boasts a 4-4 record at this early juncture of the season, will play Orlando on Saturday.

