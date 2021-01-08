The NBA’s ongoing attempt to put on a season while the COVID-19 pandemic is ongoing hit several bumps in the road this week. Whether it was a player testing positive, as was the case with Philadelphia 76ers guard Seth Curry, or close contact protocols keeping someone sidelined, like Denver Nuggets youngster Michael Porter Jr., the stark reality of the circumstances surrounding this season feels like it has been as prominent as ever in recent days.

Now, another team has found itself impacted by all of this, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. The Dallas Mavericks reportedly had a positive test in their ranks following Thursday’s win over the Denver Nuggets, and to compound matters, a pair of players were viewed as close contacts. As a result, they are slated to stay in Denver, although it is unclear how long they’ll need to remain quarantined.

Sources: Prior to flight from Denver to Dallas today, the Mavericks learned of a positive coronavirus test for a player and two additional players who are expected to quarantine for seven days due to contact tracing. The three players remained in Denver. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 8, 2021

The remainder of the team has made its way back to Dallas, and in a bit of good news, both of the close contacts have tested negative up to this point.

The two Mavericks players who were exposed to COVID-19 have tested negative and are expected to remain so, sources said. Dallas flew home today and faces Orlando at home on Saturday. https://t.co/jNv76uclth — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 8, 2021

It is unclear if further contact tracing into this particular case will be necessary. Dallas, which is one of seven Western Conference teams that boasts a 4-4 record at this early juncture of the season, will play Orlando on Saturday.