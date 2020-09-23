Three Takeaways From Denver’s Game 3 Win Over The Lakers

The Denver Nuggets entered Tuesday’s Game 3 against the Los Angeles Lakers in a must-win situation after falling behind by a 2-0 margin. Though the game was not technically a win-or-go-home for the Nuggets, Denver’s realistic chance to upend the favored Lakers was to pick up a victory in this spot and, for the lion’s share of the night, the Nuggets were the better team.

Eventually, Mike Malone’s team secured a 114-106 win. With that in mind, here are three takeaways from this important win for Denver.

1. The Lakers made their push, but the Nuggets are back in the series

The Nuggets were in full control for much of the night, starting with a quality effort in the first half. Nikola Jokic scored 15 points, grabbed seven rebounds, and dished out four assists before halftime, with a floater on the last trip of the first quarter and a ridiculous fadeaway jumper late in the second to keep Denver in front.

It wasn’t just Jokic, however, as the Nuggets actually used a 15-2 run early in the second quarter to grab a double-digit edge, even with Jokic on the bench for a rest.

The Lakers committed seven early turnovers, leading to 12 points for the Nuggets, and Denver led by as many as 18 points before halftime. Los Angeles threatened to climb back into the game to begin the third quarter, with Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scoring the first five points, extending the Lakers run to 13-2 overall and bringing the favorites back within five.

After a timeout, though, the Nuggets zoomed to an 8-1 run to reclaim a 12-point edge.

Eventually, the Nuggets pushed their lead to 91-71 with a 10-2 run and Denver looked to be in total control. Seemingly on cue, though, the Lakers strung together a 19-2 run that cut the margin to just three points with 6:07 to go. The push from Los Angeles was fueled by six (!) consecutive turnovers by Denver, with the Nuggets scoring two points in nearly five minutes of game time.

After taking that significant counterpunch, the Nuggets were able to stabilize, and it was Jamal Murray that put the game away for Denver. The talented guard generated eight points in last than 90 seconds, first knocking down a three-pointer, then finding Paul Millsap for a dunk, and delivering the ultimate dagger with 53 seconds remaining.

It certainly wasn’t easy, but Murray and Jokic helped Denver to secure a victory in a desperate environment. Murray scored 28 points, dished out 12 assists and grabbed eight rebounds, with 22 points, 10 rebounds and five assists for Jokic.