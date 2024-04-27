shai gilgeous-alexander cj mccollum
The Thunder Dominated The Pelicans To Go Up 3-0 In Their First Round Series

After Game 1, it looked like we might be in for a barn burner between the Thunder and Pelicans, as the two teams played in a spectacular defensive battle that saw OKC escape with a 94-92 win. However, in the ensuing two games it looks more like the opener was a mirage created by playoff jitters, as the Thunder have reminded everyone why this is a 1-8 matchup with back-to-back dominant performances.

The Pelicans put up a good fight for most of the first half as they returned home to New Orleans for Game 3, going on a mid-second quarter run to trim OKC’s advantage to 40-39 with just under five minutes to play in the second quarter. From there, the Thunder showed off the extra gear they have that this Pelicans team simply does not (especially with Zion Williamson out), going on a 20-7 run to close the half and take a 14-point lead into the break.

It was a two-way effort that got Oklahoma City breathing room, as Chet Holmgren was tremendous protecting the rim, and Lu Dort caught fire from three.

In the second half, the Thunder had it in cruise control, keeping the Pelicans at arm’s length throughout and never giving them any belief that they might be able to make a comeback. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (24 points, 8 assists, and 4 steals), Jalen Williams (21 points, 9 rebounds), and Josh Giddey (21 points, 8 rebounds) led the way for OKC, while Dort (12 points on 4-of-8 from three) and Holmgren (4 blocks) provided support.

As has been the case all series, the Thunder’s length and activity on the defensive end gave New Orleans fits. Brandon Ingram led the Pelicans with 19 points on 7-of-14 shooting, but the other three that hit double figures — Herbert Jones, Trey Murphy III, and CJ McCollum — all struggled with efficiency. As a team, the Pelicans shot just 38.2 percent from the field and, for some reason, kept trying to summit Mt. Holmgren to no avail.

With a 3-0 lead, this series now feels like a formality, and the Thunder will look to break out the brooms and polish off a sweep on Monday night at 9:30 p.m. ET.

