A New NBA 2K Simulation Features Teams Made Up Of The Cast Of ‘Tiger King’

Hey all you cool cats and kittens out there. It’s hard to remember the last time a documentary became such a global phenomenon that it dominated the conversation for weeks after it was released and infiltrated nearly every aspect of our culture. Yet here we are, and the world still can’t seem to get enough of the completely batsh*t crazy Netflix sensation Tiger King.

And there’s good reason for that. Not only is it one of the strangest and most relentlessly entertaining spectacles in recent memory, it came into our lives at the perfect cultural moment as the world went on lock-down amid the coronavirus pandemic, trapping us in our homes and making us desperate for a distraction.

Just when you thought the craze might be slowing down a bit, your favorite characters are up to their old tricks again, this time in the form of an NBA 2K simulation courtesy of YouTube user 2K Toro.

Joe Exotic, Jeff Lowe, Doc Antle, and of course, the inimitable Carole Baskin are all featured here in a matchup between, naturally, Team Exotic and Team Baskin.

The documentary has been such a phenomenon that it actually prompted officials to reopen the investigation into the mysterious disappearance of Baskin’s husband, Don Lewis. There is also reportedly a film or television series in the works based on these characters and events. The main takeaway is that we haven’t heard the last of this. Not by a long shot.