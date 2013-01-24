Tim Duncan Opens BlackJack Speed Shop For Car Customization

Rims and flashy cars have been a part of Dime‘s existence since the beginning. It makes sense. We cover the NBA, and the players in professional basketball love showing off their garages. But who would’ve ever picked outas an automobile expert?

Well, he is, and Duncan has now opened BlackJack Speed Shop, a full-service car and truck customization shop in San Antonio. The shop features a 4,000 square foot showroom and an 8,000 square foot shop with 10 bays, as well as an interactive wheel-builder, in-house fabrication and state-of-the-art mounting and balancing machines. Duncan says it’s meant to be a place anyone can come in and hang out.

“I’m very pleased with how BlackJack turned out,” he says. “It took several years to design and build. The feel of the showroom and the shop is great, I think we’ve created an environment that car lovers will enjoy. My business partner, Jason Pena, has put together an amazing team. The end result is we offer high quality, state-of-the-art car service while providing excellent customer service. I’m confident that Blackjack can handle any project a car enthusiast could dream up and that’s exciting for me.”

The shop, located at 9617 Huebner Road, is open from 8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Saturday.

