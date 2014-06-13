Dunkin’ Tim Duncan Passes Kareem & Magic In Playoff Milestones

San Antonio Spurs
06.13.14 4 years ago

The 38-year-old leader of a Spurs team that’s one win away from five titles spread over three different decades reached a pair of significant playoff milestones during San Antonio’s dominating 107-86 win in Game 4 Thursday night. Tim Duncan passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in all-time playoff minutes and Jabbar’s former Lakers teammate, Magic Johnson, in all-time double-doubles. Timmy!

Duncan moved past Kareem to become the all-time leader in playoff minutes despite playing three less seasons than Abdul-Jabbar’s 20; Duncan and the Spurs have appeared in the playoffs every season of his career (Kareem had a few duds with the late-70s Lakers), only missing one trip in 2000 with a meniscus tear. The Big Fundamental also passed Magic after putting up a double with 10 points and 11 rebounds in a resounding Spurs win. It was double-double No. 158 in the playoffs, moving one past Magic.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

When asked about the milestone after the game, Duncan almost let down his guard, but quickly remembered the Spurs have to go back home on Sunday and eliminate the 2-time defending champion Heat.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Gregg Popovich, being Popovich, was a little more crass when asked whether Duncan cares about the playoff records:

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

For us, though, it was Duncan’s slam on Chris Bosh after another passing display by the Spurs vivisected an overmatched Heat defense that summed up his historic night:

(video via YouTube user Ashok Gamer)

