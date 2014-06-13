Dunkin’ Tim Duncan Passes Kareem & Magic In Playoff Milestones

The 38-year-old leader of a Spurs team that’s one win away from five titles spread over three different decades reached a pair of significant playoff milestones during San Antonio’s dominating 107-86 win in Game 4 Thursday night. Tim Duncan passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in all-time playoff minutes and Jabbar’s former Lakers teammate, Magic Johnson, in all-time double-doubles. Timmy!

Duncan moved past Kareem to become the all-time leader in playoff minutes despite playing three less seasons than Abdul-Jabbar’s 20; Duncan and the Spurs have appeared in the playoffs every season of his career (Kareem had a few duds with the late-70s Lakers), only missing one trip in 2000 with a meniscus tear. The Big Fundamental also passed Magic after putting up a double with 10 points and 11 rebounds in a resounding Spurs win. It was double-double No. 158 in the playoffs, moving one past Magic.

Tim Duncan is now the all-time double-doubles leader in NBA Playoffs history. pic.twitter.com/qKr889uJFT — ESPN (@espn) June 13, 2014

When asked about the milestone after the game, Duncan almost let down his guard, but quickly remembered the Spurs have to go back home on Sunday and eliminate the 2-time defending champion Heat.

Duncan on breaking records: "It's an honor to … When that one more is done, I can look back and say that is truly an honor." — Quixem Ramirez (@quixem) June 13, 2014

Gregg Popovich, being Popovich, was a little more crass when asked whether Duncan cares about the playoff records:

"I can assure you he doesn't care." – Gregg Popovich on Tim Duncan setting the career playoff minutes and double-double records. — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) June 13, 2014

For us, though, it was Duncan’s slam on Chris Bosh after another passing display by the Spurs vivisected an overmatched Heat defense that summed up his historic night:

(video via YouTube user Ashok Gamer)

