The Timberwolves Are Reportedly In No Hurry To Take Four First Round Picks From Houston For Jimmy Butler

10.26.18 1 hour ago

Jimmy Butler is still a Minnesota Timberwolves player, though it still seems like a matter of time that he gets traded elsewhere. The situation in Minnesota is clearly untenable, though if you ask Andrew Wiggins, everything is fine!

The problem right now appears to be that the Timberwolves are simply asking too much from teams for Butler. That’s what reportedly scared away the Miami Heat earlier in October, and it might be that the Timberwolves hold pat despite an offer from Houston that includes four first round draft picks. But The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported on Friday that Houston might have good reason to wait a bit longer on making a decision on Butler.

Charania appeared on Stadium Friday morning to give an update on the situation, and the word is that Minnesota sees little reason to get this done anytime soon, especially with Houston’s latest offer.

