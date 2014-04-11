Timofey Mozgov 29-Rebound, 23-Point Career Night

“To be Mozgov’d” might need to change meanings. The oft-maligned former Knicks center, Timofey Mozgov, had a career night during Denver’s surprising 100-99 win over the Dubs on Thursday, putting up a stat line, 23 points and 29 rebounds, that looks earth-shattering compared to his season averages.

For the year, Mozgov averages 9.3 points and 6.4 rebounds in 21.3 minutes of action. Not last night, though, to the chagrin of Dubs fans everywhere.

No NBA player has snagged 29 rebounds in a game since Nikola Pekovic in 2012, and only 21 players have reached that number of rebounds in a single game since the 1985-86 season.

For the game, Moz was 10-for-15 from the field for 23 points, grabbed nine offensive rebounds and 29 total, and added three blocks and a steal for good measure. We’re just gonna arch our head towards the sky and scream: “MOZGOV!!!!!!”

BUT, Moz DID NOT score 93 points:

