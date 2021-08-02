Getty Image
DimeMag

Report: TJ McConnell Will Return To The Pacers On A $35 Million Deal

TwitterSenior Sports Writer

Whenever a team battles injuries and absences it creates opportunity for someone further down the roster, and in Indiana the Pacers’ backcourt absences last season opened the door for TJ McConnell to take on a larger role and he took full advantage of that chance.

The former Sixers guard became one of the NBA’s best defensive pests, ripping away 1.9 steals per game (including a game with 9 in the first half) and had his best offensive season of his career with 8.6 points, 6.6 assists, and 3.7 rebounds per game on 55.9/31.3/68.8 shooting. That field goal percentage was the best of his career, as his finishing took a marked leap and that was critical to his ability to be impactful on both ends of the floor, thus allowing the Pacers to increase his minutes. This offseason featured a robust point guard market, but for teams needing a quality defensive reserve guard who could capably run the offense, McConnell figured to be a top target for those not looking to break the bank.

However, in the end the Pacers were able to retain McConnell on a healthy 4-year, $35 million deal to ensure they didn’t have to go searching for a new backup point guard in a crowded market.

Retaining McConnell became even more imperative during the Draft when they traded Aaron Holiday, and to get a deal done quickly allows them to turn to other options. With Rick Carlisle now at the helm, Indiana will be hoping that a fresh and experienced perspective on the bench, plus better health, can return them to the playoff hunt in the East without any dramatic signings needed — although trade rumors will continue to swirl about their frontcourt.

Listen To This
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by:
Billie Eilish Proves All She Needs Is Herself On The Stunning Left Turn, ‘Happier Than Ever’
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The New Albums Coming Out In August 2021
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
×