Since inking a five-year, $180 million contract four summers ago, Tobias Harris has been under constant scrutiny among Philadelphia 76ers fans. He’s a good and impactful player, but draws the ire of folks for yearly playoff struggles, aversion to catch-and-shoot threes, and a lucrative contract that rivals All-Stars as someone yet to make an All-Star game through four seasons of this deal.

That final point is by no means his fault. Philadelphia offered him a gigantic deal and he accepted it, as anyone likely would. But it is nonetheless a factor in the criticism surrounding his game and persistent calls for the Sixers front office to part ways with him, in addition to his wonky offensive fit alongside the likes of Joel Embiid and James Harden. Harris spoke with a slew of media members at a Fanatics camp for underserved Philadelphia area kids on Tuesday and addressed how some Sixers supporters feel about him.

“Casual Sixers fans, they’ll trade me for a Crumbl Cookie,” Harris said. “But at the end of the day, they have to realize that you’re not getting a 6’9 forward back who can damn near shoot 40 percent from 3, guard the other team’s best player, shoot, post up, drive and play 70-plus games a year.”

"Casual Sixers fans, they'll trade me for a Crumbl Cookie." Tobias Harris chimes in on the trade speculation surrounding him. ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/8GdU3N9cYw — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) June 27, 2023

Harris also had a bit of a back-and-forth on Twitter about the vessel through which Crumbl Cookies are delivered to people.

Greg, it actually comes in a box… https://t.co/cSSBCl6uaq — Tobias Harris (@tobias31) June 27, 2023

I am not here to offer judgment on Harris’ comments, though I will say Crumbl Cookies are really, really freaking good. My sweet tooth perked up after reading his quote, so thank you for that, Tobias. It’s time for me to go find some cookies.