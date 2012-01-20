Top 10 NBA Dunks On Emeka Okafor

There’s no doubt thatis one of the best shot blockers in the NBA. Over his eight-year career, he’s averaged 1.8 blocks per game. The only problem is, when you attempt to block shots, you put yourself in the position to be on the underside of a lot of posters. So after watching him play last night against Houston, I decided now was as good a time as any to compile the top 10 dunks on Okafor from his NBA career. Enjoy!

10. Carmelo Anthony (Jan. 14, 2008)

As you’ll see on this list, Okafor is often just in the wrong place at the wrong time. But that’s an occupational hazard when you play help-side defense. This may not look that impressive, but ‘Melo jammed this ball home through Emeka’s hand. That’s just how powerful he is.

9. Vince Carter (Jan. 7, 2012)

It’s crazy to think that this one happened just the other day and involved Vince Carter. Yes, that Vince Carter. But apparently Mark Cuban bought the Holy Grail from the Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade estate sale or something. There’s no way Carter should have been able to turn back the hands of time to dunk on Okafor like this, but that’s exactly what happened.