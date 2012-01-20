Top 10 NBA Dunks On Emeka Okafor

There’s no doubt that Emeka Okafor is one of the best shot blockers in the NBA. Over his eight-year career, he’s averaged 1.8 blocks per game. The only problem is, when you attempt to block shots, you put yourself in the position to be on the underside of a lot of posters. So after watching him play last night against Houston, I decided now was as good a time as any to compile the top 10 dunks on Okafor from his NBA career. Enjoy!
10. Carmelo Anthony (Jan. 14, 2008)
As you’ll see on this list, Okafor is often just in the wrong place at the wrong time. But that’s an occupational hazard when you play help-side defense. This may not look that impressive, but ‘Melo jammed this ball home through Emeka’s hand. That’s just how powerful he is.
9. Vince Carter (Jan. 7, 2012)
It’s crazy to think that this one happened just the other day and involved Vince Carter. Yes, that Vince Carter. But apparently Mark Cuban bought the Holy Grail from the Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade estate sale or something. There’s no way Carter should have been able to turn back the hands of time to dunk on Okafor like this, but that’s exactly what happened.
Kobe at no.1, then Ariza as no.1A !!! almost feel bad for okafor
i don’t understand culture in which you have to or have need to make fun of guy who plays hard and tries to protect his basket and while doing that, he gets dunked on yet on other hand, you can’t stop with ass kissing of players like amar’e who just move aside and let opponent get easy dunk. for years i’ve been reading jokes about guys like mbeng or what not who are trying to block every shot they can. so they get dunked on, so what? still more balls in trying to block dunks than to move aside and make it easy for other team.
Somewhere, J.J. Hickson (“My First Two Points”) just cried.
Even though Maxiell now sucks.
We should see a list of people attempting to dunk on him. He’s had some insane rim stuffs!
cant give ariza props because he clearly kicked Okafor. That was almost like pierce kneeing crhis bosh a couple years ago when he dunked and act liked it was special.
Outside of Shawn Bradley, every guy who got dunked on alot, Mourning, Ewing, Mbenga, Duncan, Hakeem, you name them, has blocked more dunks than they have been dunked on. I am with Yoda.
At least make a top 10 blocks by Emeka Okafor next time. This guy was a nasty shot blocker especially when he was still with the Bobcats. He was like Zo lite on defense with the way he was blocking stuff on the rim back then.