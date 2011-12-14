Top 10 NBA Shooting Guards In The Game Today

How did I determine this list? You mean besides on-court performance? The only real problem with swingmen is determining who should be pigeon-holed into the three-spot and the two. The game is evolving and so are positions. But with only a select few players – Tyreke Evans and Stephen Jackson (I considered him a SF) to name a couple – did it really affect my decision.
After reading our lists of the top 10 small forwards, top 10 point guards, top 10 centers and the top 10 power forwards in the game today, you realize how hard it is to put something like this together. Everyone’s an expert and has an opinion of their own, so no matter what combination of 10 NBA players you assemble, even if they’re all All-Stars, you’re bound to leave off a former All-Star or up-and-coming talent.
So with that, here is the capper for our positional rankings: the top 10 shooting guards in the NBA right now:
You shoulda picked Harden. It will be clear by the end of the season, though.
Ellis at 4? Reallllllllly.
“Jason Terry doesn’t do much anymore outside of hitting jump shots” C’mon dude is clutch, did u not watch the playoffs? surely he is better than Matthews
Im with Mike Julius…Jason Terry shut down Lebron for gods sake with the help of J. Kidd but still. And no no no until Kobe retires he holds the numero uno spot at the 2. Wade couldn’t even beat the Mavs with Lebron and Bosh. Now think about if you switched Kobe and Wade in last years finals? Still think they come up empty?
@BigShotBob — Kobe couldn’t beat the Mavs last year with Gasol, Artest, Bynum, Odom AND the alleged best coach of all-time. He couldn’t even win one game against Dallas.
I don’t have a problem ranking Kobe ahead of Wade, but that was a bad example on your part.
@Austin with all that said I still think the Heat win with Kobe instead of Wade. Why because Kobe is a more vocal leader than Wade and would have took some of the pressure off Lebron when he needed it most. As good as Lebron and Wade are they are still figuring things out when it comes to winning championships. The thing they were missing last year is that veteran presence and experience at the champioship level. Sure Wade has some having won one but even he had a guy like Shaq his first time. That’s why I think their biggest off season pick-up was Shane Battier. He’s going to help a lot more than people realize.
A perfect example of this is the Olympics. Sure Wade was a beast off the bench for the redeem team but the biggest difference was the addition of “The Mamba.” You add Kobe in the mix and all of a sudden Lebron is going hard because he see’s the kind of work ethic and drive Kobe has. That sort of thing is infectious.
@ Bigshotbob. You sir are an idiot. Switching wade with kobe would have hurt the Heat in more ways than 1.
@Deeds who are you? I mean seriously your a none factor on dime…I only listen to regulars who have something meaningful to say.
Very happy with the top 3 on this list.
Manu deserved to be up there, and u could obvz go either way with Kobe n Wade at this point
@BS Bob
You do realize that Battier hasn’t won shyt since college right? Hell I don’t even think he’s been deep into the playoffs. Yet you think he has more leadership experience than Wade (Finals MVP and has been to the finals twice) and Lebron (2 time Reg-MVP and 2 trips to the finals also)?
You are drinking the wrong kool-aid man.
Wade is better today than Kobe. I think Wade has been the best player in the NBA for 2-3yrs now. But that’s just me.
Jason Terry is better than Wes Mathews????
Are you posters serious with that one? Wes Mathews is a dog! Dude not only scores buckets but he plays good defense. And he is a team player willing to play his role no matter what. If you guys don’t know who a player is, do some research first before you start claiming Player A is better than player B.
As for the List. Mostly on point. This is a pretty easy list to nail down IMO.
wade , kobe , manu then the rest you can put in any order
bigshot
what the fuck mannn kobe had a better TEAM and got destroyed
wade is better than kobe except for the rings…. compare wade’s all around game with kobe’s where is kobe’s defense?
would kobe agree with this list?
How is Manu “underrated”? The guy gets more love than ANYONE, he has clearly got into that “so underrated he is overrated” area. I’ve heard people call him a top 3 player in the league…how the hell is that underrated? Guy is old, shouldn’t even really be top 5 at this point in his career, and maybe not even top 5 earlier on in his career (he wasn’t better than Kobe, VC or Tmac when they were good). The guy is a winner, an amazing teammate and a very intelligent player, but does that, combined with being one of the worst floppers in the game, make him a top 3 guy at his position? Fuck no.
How are people saying Kobe is #1 RIGHT NOW? The guy is missing a step, playing injured because he won’t do what is best for his team and rest up. How many game winners did he hit last year? How many times did he drop 15 points in the 4th quarter to will his team to victory last year? Doesn’t matter how good you are, you can’t beat time. Over his entire career, Kobe has been selfish, and it’s cost his team…he’s being selfish now by now toning down his role and playing more towards his advancing age and abilities, instead of trying to play like 24 year old Kobe.
Why is saying Kobe isn’t the best at something about the same as going to church and saying god doesn’t exist? People defend it the same fucking way, it’s insane.
My major complaint about Wade is this: “Wade is one of the league’s best at drawing late-game fouls”. If he gives a fan a high five before the game, he gets to shoot two shots before the game even starts. The guy gets the refs calls to the point where it’s just sick.
wow control im surprised giving manu some credit. are you ok?
btw i bet you wouldnt pick joe johnson or whoever was 4th over manu in a big game.
wade over kobe clearly kobe is near the end of his career
Jason Terry is above Wesley Matthews. All Terry does is shoot jumpers? Does it matter how you do it as long as the shots are going in? Can’t back that one.
Joe Johnson 6th?
He had a down year last season because of an elbow injury. Healthy? Joe is a top 3 SG easy. There’s no way you could trade Manu for Joe and the Hawks improve. No way.
Oh. And than we’re treated to a video of Matthews hitting a bunch of jumpers and easy lay ups and uncontested dunks. Point made :-/
Wow look at all the Kobe haters
I don’t have a problem with Wade being ranked ahead of Kobe. Today, he is a more complete basketball player. I’m a Kobe fan, and I think many on this site are. But you have to look at the list as of TODAY. If we’re talking at their peak, I’d take Kobe everyday over Wade. But Wade is an animal too. You can’t deny that dude can give you serious problems offensively without having a truly reliable jump shot. And his defense is underrated as well.
Too many Kobe lovers. Dude is getting old. You’ll see this year. Those back to back to backs are gonna kill him.
Posts #4 and #11 nailed it….Sweeney is right too…D Wade is definitely one of the most underrated players of all time and I really don’t know why either…..after reading up on the new training he’s been doing, I’m even more amped to see Wade kill it this year…