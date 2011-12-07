Top 10 Rookie Seasons In NBA History

12.07.11 7 years ago 28 Comments
This piece first appeared on the Foot Locker Unlocked Blog

Without a doubt, Blake Griffin had a great rookie season last year averaging 22.5 points, 12.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game. He played in the All-Star Game, won Rookie of the Year and made his team better overall. But does he crack the list of the Top 10 Rookie Seasons In NBA History? Not even close. With that, take a minute to see the 10 most amazing freshman campaigns ever.

*** *** ***

Honorable Mention

Elgin Baylor, Minneapolis Lakers (1958-59)
Stats: 24.9 points, 15.0 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game
Awards: All-Star Game, All-Star Game MVP, Rookie of the Year

Elvin Hayes, San Diego Rockets (1968-69)
Stats: 28.4 points and 17.1 rebounds per game
Awards: All-Star Game

Allen Iverson, Philadelphia 76ers (1996-97)
Stats: 23.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, 7.5 assists and 2.1 steals per game
Awards: Rookie of the Year

Tim Duncan, San Antonio Spurs (1997-98)
Stats: 21.1 points, 11.9 rebounds and 2.5 blocks per game
Awards: All-Star Game, Rookie of the Year

LeBron James, Cleveland Cavaliers (2003-04)
Stats: 20.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game
Awards: Rookie of the Year

Tyreke Evans, Sacramento Kings (2009-10)
Stats: 20.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game
Awards: Rookie of the Year

Blake Griffin, Los Angeles Clippers (2010-11)
Stats: 22.5 points, 12.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game
Awards: All-Star Game, Rookie of the Year

Now on to the list…

